charged
Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

8:24 a.m.
Tory Lanez performs on stage at Prudential Center on September 13, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Lanez has been charged for allegedly shooting at Megan Thee Stallion's feet several times and wounding her after they got into an argument in an SUV in July. He's facing charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Megan Thee Stallion had previously spoken out about the incident, alleging that Lanez shot her and sharing a photo of her gunshot wound on social media.

"You shot me," she said in a video in August addressing Lanez, per CNN. "And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh-t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand."

The "Savage" rapper also said that at the time she didn't "tell the police nothing because I didn't want us to get in no more trouble," per The New York Times, asking, "You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so that they can shoot all of us up?"

Lanez if convicted on the charges against him faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. Brendan Morrow

barred
Barr is reportedly frustrated at Trump's public pleas for him to indict Biden, other political foes

6:28 a.m.
Trump and William Barr
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

"President Trump berated his own Cabinet officers on Thursday for not prosecuting or implicating his political enemies," seeking "to reassert himself on the public stage with a pair of telephone interviews with Fox News and Fox Business as well as a video and a series of Twitter messages," The New York Times reports. "Even for him, they were scattershot performances, ones that advisers said reflected increasing frustration over his political fortunes only 26 days before an election" he is losing by about 10 points to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump's Fox Business interview "reeked of desperation," especially when he berated Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, two of his closet allies, Aaron Blake writes at The Washington Post. Trump said he's "not happy" Pompeo hasn't released some sort of new information about Hillary Clinton's already released emails, and said Barr will go down in history "as a very sad, sad situation" unless he "indicts" a group of people "that includes Obama and it includes Biden" for committing "the greatest political crime in the history of our country."

Both comments amounted to "a fusillade of pleas for his allies to use their legal powers to further his political goals," Blake summarized. Barr noticed that, too, and he isn't happy about it, The Associated Press reports.

As Trump gets "increasingly critical about a lack of arrests" from the investigation into the origins of the Russia probe by U.S. Attorney John Durham, "Barr has privately expressed frustration over the president's public pronouncements on the Durham investigation," AP reports, citing people familiar with Barr's thinking. "Though Barr is broadly in agreement with Trump on the need to investigate the origins of the Russia probe, he's often bemoaned Trump's lack of understanding about the intricacies of the legal system and the steps that need to be taken to complete an investigation," not to mention the impropriety of interfering in specific investigations.

Meanwhile, 'White House aides privately expressed concern about whether the president's animated mood in recent days stemmed from the dexamethasone" steroid he told Fox News he's still taking, the Times reports. Plus, when a candidate is heading toward defeat, "the knives come out, the donors flee, and the candidate throws embarrassing Hail Marys," GOP strategist Alex Conant told the Times, and "people who want a future in politics start looking out for their own interests." Peter Weber

Nobels
The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the U.N.'s World Food Program

5:20 a.m.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize early Friday to the World Food Program (WFP), the largest specialized United Nations agency, "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

"In 2019, 135 million people suffered from acute hunger, the highest number in many years," and "most of the increase was caused by war and armed conflict," the Nobel Committee said. "The link between hunger and armed conflict is a vicious circle: war and conflict can cause food insecurity and hunger, just as hunger and food insecurity can cause latent conflicts to flare up and trigger the use of violence. We will never achieve the goal of zero hunger unless we also put an end to war and armed conflict."

"With this year’s award, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to turn the eyes of the world toward the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger," the committee said. "The work of the World Food Program to the benefit of humankind is an endeavor that all the nations of the world should be able to endorse and support." The Nobel Prize includes $1.1 million in prize money for the underfunded agency. Peter Weber

Michigan militia plot
Militants arrested in plot to kidnap Michigan governor were incensed over COVID-19 gym closures, FBI says

3:51 a.m.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that FBI agents and Michigan state law enforcement had arrested six "violent extremists" in a well-developed plot that involved kidnapping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) before the Nov. 3 election, taking her to Wisconsin, and putting her on "trial" for treason. Michigan authorities concurrently arrested seven other men, members of the "anti-government, anti-law enforcement militia group" the Wolverine Watchmen, for planning actions "intended to instigate a civil war."

The 13 suspects had trained together and planned "various acts of violence," state police said. The six men arrested on federal charges of conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer — allegedly led by Adam Fox, 37, and Barry Croft, 44 — face up to life in prison if convicted. The seven militants could spend 20 years in jail on state terrorism charges.

Fox, according to the FBI, was particularly incensed that Whitmer had ordered gyms closed to limit the spread of COVID-19. He and his co-conspirators started planning their assault in June and had decided on kidnapping Whitmer from her vacation home, possibly blowing up bridges to slow police from responding, by late August, the indictment says. Fox and three other suspects were arrested Wednesday when the met with undercover FBI agents to "make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear."

At least three of the 13 defendants were among the armed protesters who entered the Michigan Capitol in late April to protest Whitmer's stay-at-home order, according to state Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. WXYZ TV Detroit identified two of them standing in the Senate balcony.

"I think that those protests were used actually as recruiting stations to add more members and to find people that were angry with the governor, angry with the government, and frankly, I think encouraged by the words of our president," Nessel said Thursday. "The people that we charged are affiliated with this Wolverine Watchmen group," she added. "But there are multiple white supremacy groups and militia groups that have been acting in accordance with one another. ... This effort to have a mass uprising nationally is something that we should be very concerned about because, again, it's not just a Michigan problem, this is an American problem." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
New owners of a Minnesota home give former resident a sweet memento from his childhood

2:02 a.m.

When the Hildre family first walked through their new home in Forest Lake, Minnesota, they all noticed the same thing: a closet door with the letter "R" carved into it.

"It was one of the interesting things that caught my eye," Ben Hildre told KARE 11. "What's this door? I was just so curious." The door is in his daughter Haiden's room, and the 7-year-old thought the letter "might be for rainbows," she said. It turns out, the "R" was in honor of another young resident — Rudy Olson, now 77, who lived in the home when he was a child.

In September, Olson and his wife walked by the house and saw the new owners outside. He asked if the door with an "R" on it was still inside, and explained that when he was a toddler, his parents carved the "R" at eye level so they could check in at night without waking him up. The Hildres told Olson that his old bedroom had been converted into the closet that is now in Haiden's room, and he was delighted to learn that it was still there.

Seeing how much the door meant to Olson, Ben Hildre decided they should take it off its hinges and give it to him as a gift. Olson was touched, and said he plans to hang it in his home, adding a plaque to it in honor of the Hildre family. "I say it's the greatest gift," Olson told KARE 11. "And we need that in today's world, people caring about other people." Ben Hildre is now working on a new closet door for his daughter, and she has already requested he put an "H" on it. Catherine Garcia

The Daily Showdown
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper gently mocks good-humored Trump fans outside a MAGA rally

1:31 a.m.

"On the day Donald Trump most likely contracted COVID at an event in the Rose Garden, he hosted another, slightly different kind of superspreader event, a campaign rally," Jordan Klepper said in a report on Thursday's Daily Show. "These rallies are a known vector for spreading many of Trump's favorite lies, so I traveled to the battleground state of Pennsylvania to see just how many people had caught Trump's version of reality."

Most, but not all, of the interviews Klepper included are with a handful of Trump super-fans who laugh with him when he points out ironic or bizarre contradictions in their arguments for another four years of Trump presidency. One of the most jovial Trump fans really hit it out of the park in the final interview of the video. Watch below. Peter Weber

voting in 2020
Federal judge rules Ohio can't limit number of ballot drop boxes in each county

12:56 a.m.
People drop off their ballots in Dayton, Ohio, this April.
Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday evening blocked an order from Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) that would limit the number of mail-in ballot drop boxes to just one in each county.

LaRose said that he interpreted Ohio law to mean that county election officials could only set up one drop box at their office, and nowhere else, but U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ruled that this unfairly burdens larger counties. "While it may be said that the 7,903 registered voters in Noble County may find a single drop box location sufficient, the record demonstrates that the 858,041 registered voters in Cuyahoga County will likely not," Polster stated. Cuyahoga County had planned to have ballot drop off boxes set up at six different libraries.

Several organizations filed lawsuits to stop LaRose's order, saying that it was unfair to people with disabilities, senior citizens, people without transportation options, and those who live far away from county election offices. LaRose has filed an appeal, and his spokeswoman said that "the place to make changes in how we run our elections is in the statehouse, not the courthouse." Catherine Garcia

COVID in the White House
Trump sounds pretty raspy, coughs in Hannity phone interview

12:41 a.m.

President Trump called into Sean Hannity's Fox News show on Thursday night, and he sounded at times like a 74-year-old man suffering through a respiratory infection.

Trump, who said he tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week ago, then spent four days at Walter Reed hospital, has declared himself cured. "I'm back because I am a perfect physical specimen and I'm extremely young," he said on Fox Business earlier Thursday, adding that he doesn't think he's contagious. Later, in a video he posted to Twitter, he joked, "I'm a senior — I know you don't know that," and again suggested he received a COVID-19 cure.

Trump did make some news on Hannity, though — or at least he appeared to — when he suggested he hasn't been tested since his positive result came back. "The test will be tomorrow," he told Hannity, "because there's no reason to test all the time, but they found very little infection or virus, if any. I don't know that they found any, I didn't go into it greatly with the doctors."

The White House has point-blank refused to say when Trump last tested negative for the coronavirus, and Trump wouldn't tell Hannity, either. Peter Weber

