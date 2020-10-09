Rapper Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Lanez has been charged for allegedly shooting at Megan Thee Stallion's feet several times and wounding her after they got into an argument in an SUV in July. He's facing charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Megan Thee Stallion had previously spoken out about the incident, alleging that Lanez shot her and sharing a photo of her gunshot wound on social media.

"You shot me," she said in a video in August addressing Lanez, per CNN. "And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and sh-t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand."

The "Savage" rapper also said that at the time she didn't "tell the police nothing because I didn't want us to get in no more trouble," per The New York Times, asking, "You want me to tell the law that we got a gun in the car so that they can shoot all of us up?"

Lanez if convicted on the charges against him faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison. Brendan Morrow