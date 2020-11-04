The daily gossip: Kanye West concedes, SZA celebrates New Jersey's marijuana legalization, and more

John Oliver got emotional after casting his first vote in the U.S.

John Oliver became a U.S. citizen in December, but he's been waiting for it to feel real since then. "When you worry about your immigration status all the time and even getting your passport still doesn't feel real because you haven't tested it against a system," the British comedian told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. Oliver said it didn't feel real while waiting in line to vote, or while getting his ballot. But when the machine told him his vote had been counted, he nearly burst into tears. "That is the truth. My eyes got misty. I thought, 'I don't know if I can cry in a voting station.'" Even so, he was disappointed there was no lever to pull at his polling place. [People]