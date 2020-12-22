The daily gossip: Rihanna is making a cookbook, Billie Eilish promises to switch up her hair, and more

A young Katy Perry got into L.A. clubs by pretending to be Zooey Deschanel

Identity theft is not a joke, and it seems Katy Perry is just now realizing that. The singer admitted on Instagram Live with Zooey Deschanel that before she found fame, she pretended to be the actress to get into L.A. clubs. And it turns out Deschanel knew about the charade. "People would be like, 'I saw you!'," Deschanel said, "And I was like, 'No!' And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, Katy, who looks just like you.'" Deschanel took the imitation as a compliment, but even so, Perry was sure to apologize. "I'm sorry if I misrepresented you; I wanted to say that now." Who would've thought two decades later Deschanel would be kidnapped by aliens who mistook her for Perry. Oh, the perks and perils of celebrity lookalikes. [People]