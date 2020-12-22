The daily gossip: Rihanna is making a cookbook, Billie Eilish promises to switch up her hair, and more
1.
Rihanna is working on a cookbook
Rihanna seems dead set on giving her fans everything except new music. Lingerie? Check. Makeup? Check. Skincare? Check. Cookbook? In progress. The singer revealed to Closer that quarantine gave her the time to spend cooking up in the kitchen. Now, she is working on a cookbook of Caribbean recipes, inspired by her love of food from her native Barbados. It appears she's home for the holidays, perhaps scoping out recipes for us to attempt. If Rihanna eats it, so will we. [Rap-Up, Closer]
2.
Enjoy Billie Eilish's neon green roots while they're still here
Billie Eilish's neon green roots have been a staple since their July 2019 debut, and this is the longest she's had the same hair color(s?) since she was 13 — she attributes that fact to her mental growth and stability. When some fans made it known they're tired of the look, Eilish did not hold back in her response. "Stop making fun of me! Oh my God," she said with a laugh on Instagram. "I'm f---ing making you an album! I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair." She then revealed she already has plans to switch up the dye after her documentary is released in February, marking a "new era." In the meantime, Eilish would like you to simply let her live, thank you very much. [Glamour, BuzzFeed]
3.
A young Katy Perry got into L.A. clubs by pretending to be Zooey Deschanel
Identity theft is not a joke, and it seems Katy Perry is just now realizing that. The singer admitted on Instagram Live with Zooey Deschanel that before she found fame, she pretended to be the actress to get into L.A. clubs. And it turns out Deschanel knew about the charade. "People would be like, 'I saw you!'," Deschanel said, "And I was like, 'No!' And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, Katy, who looks just like you.'" Deschanel took the imitation as a compliment, but even so, Perry was sure to apologize. "I'm sorry if I misrepresented you; I wanted to say that now." Who would've thought two decades later Deschanel would be kidnapped by aliens who mistook her for Perry. Oh, the perks and perils of celebrity lookalikes. [People]
4.
Celebrities rally around John Mulaney as he checks into rehab
Comedian John Mulaney is receiving an outpouring of support as he reportedly checks into rehab. After Page Six and People reported on Monday that the beloved comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer checked into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania for 60 days to receive treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction, fans and celebrities quickly wished him well on social media, with Olivia Munn tweeting, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this." Comedian Patton Oswalt also tweeted Mulaney's name surrounded by hearts, while comedian Dan Telfer wrote, "Nothing but good cheer and support for @mulaney, who is the best at everything he does, including the slaying of personal demons. You are human and you got this." [Page Six, The Week]
5.
Chris Pratt declares we can 'finally put an end' to the best Chris debate
We have a major Chris Wars update: Chris Pratt may have pulled ahead — at least, according to Chris Pratt. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor weighed in with some completely objective analysis on the eternal "who's the best Chris" debate after announcing he made it into the finals in the fantasy football league he's competing in alongside Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. "I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent against Chris Evans," Pratt said. "He beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate of, 'Who's the better Chris?'" He added, "It's one of them," but "I do have them in body fat content." Your move, fellas! [CNN, Us Weekly]