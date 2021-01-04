The daily gossip: Harry Styles seems to have a new girlfriend, there are a boatload of new 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs, and more

Armie Hammer finally reunites with his kids in the Cayman Islands

Armie Hammer has fled the "raging dumpster fire" of the U.S. for the safer shores of the Cayman Islands, reuniting with his children for the first time in months. "Free at last!" he shared on Instagram, adding parenthetically that he is "with my kids but as a New Year's resolution I will not be posting pictures of my children for their safety and for their well-being." Hammer's children — Harper, 6, and Ford, 3 — have been living in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer grew up, with their mother, Elizabeth Chambers, who Hammer is in the process of divorcing. Hammer, 34, had to complete a 14-day quarantine once reaching the islands, and he earlier shared a photo of himself getting a COVID-19 test with the optimistic declaration, "Last one of these for awhile!!" [Page Six]