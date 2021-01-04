The daily gossip: Harry Styles seems to have a new girlfriend, there are a boatload of new 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs, and more
1.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde seem to be dating
To what is surely the dismay of Miley Cyrus and possibly also Stevie Nicks, Harry Styles has been romantically linked to Olivia Wilde after the pair were spotted holding hands together at Styles' agent's wedding in Montecito, California, this weekend. Styles, 26, was last known to be involved with model Camille Rowe, though the couple broke up back in 2018; Wilde, 36, split with her fiancé and father of her two children, Jason Sudeikis, at the very beginning of 2019. Page Six speculates that Wilde and Styles "may have fallen for each other on the set of her upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling," particularly as the Booksmart director admitted to Vogue that she "did a little victory dance" when she heard the former One Direction star had accepted to work on her film. [Page Six, TMZ]
2.
Discovery+ launches with 3 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs
A new year, a new "plus." Discovery+ launched Monday, boasting the "largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service," according to the company. It also boasts the largest number of new 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs with, inexplicably, three. 90 Day Bares All will feature "fan-favorite couples sharing personal information, secrets and lies," 90 Day Diaries will provide a crew-free "intimate look into different couples' lives as told by their perspective," and 90 Day Journey "will be composed of every scene of a particular couple across the entire franchise," ScreenRant reports. Discovery+ will also feature new shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines' forthcoming Magnolia Network, along with a five-part David Attenborough nature documentary A Perfect Planet, and Bobby and Giada in Italy, starring Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis in, well, Italy. [ScreenRant, USA Today]
3.
Matt James cuts himself on morning of Bachelor premiere: 'I'm dripping blood everywhere'
After an exceedingly weird season of The Bachelorette that included the worst date in franchise history (ice bath kissing?), the 25th season of The Bachelor premieres on Monday. Matt James, 29, is the fellow looking for love; he also happens to be the franchise's long overdue first black male lead. Like The Bachelorette, Matt's season was shot in a COVID-safe bubble, at the Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania. Matt might be a little nervous about the premiere, though; he told Good Morning America on Monday that he attempted to clean his blender this morning but "it might've been samurai swords that were the blenders 'cause I didn't even feel [it]. I touched the blade and I'm dripping blood everywhere." Hopefully the only other bleeding this season is love! [Us Weekly, Accept This Rose]
4.
Alex Trebek's final 5 Jeopardy! episodes air this week
Beginning Monday, Jeopardy! is set to air the final five episodes that Alex Trebek taped as host before he passed away at the age of 80 in November. The episodes were originally scheduled to air during the week of Christmas, but were held back in order to avoid holiday chaos, the New York Post reports. Trebek, who announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis last spring, will be honored with a "special tribute" during his final episode on Friday. Afterwards, Jeopardy! will continue starting Jan. 11 with guest host Ken Jennings, the show's highest-earning contestant whose more recent legacy involves being dragged into the Bean Dad fiasco. [The New York Post, The Week]
5.
Armie Hammer finally reunites with his kids in the Cayman Islands
Armie Hammer has fled the "raging dumpster fire" of the U.S. for the safer shores of the Cayman Islands, reuniting with his children for the first time in months. "Free at last!" he shared on Instagram, adding parenthetically that he is "with my kids but as a New Year's resolution I will not be posting pictures of my children for their safety and for their well-being." Hammer's children — Harper, 6, and Ford, 3 — have been living in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer grew up, with their mother, Elizabeth Chambers, who Hammer is in the process of divorcing. Hammer, 34, had to complete a 14-day quarantine once reaching the islands, and he earlier shared a photo of himself getting a COVID-19 test with the optimistic declaration, "Last one of these for awhile!!" [Page Six]