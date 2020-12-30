The daily gossip: The top Instagram posts of the year are pretty morbid, Hilaria Baldwin continues to defend herself, and more

Diddy hands out COVID relief in Miami

While the rest of us are still waiting on the U.S. government, some Miami residents are getting some COVID relief thanks to Diddy. On Tuesday the rapper and his family handed out $50 bills, grocery store gift cards, and hygiene products to people in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami in an effort to ease the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. Conscious of the reason he was there in the first place, Diddy wore a face shield and gloves as he distributed the cash. He also announced his foundation is helping 175 households pay rent during the crisis. This isn't the first time Diddy has stepped up to help in this time of need — back in April, he raised money for healthcare workers in "underserved communities around the country." [AP News, Complex]