The daily gossip: The top Instagram posts of the year are pretty morbid, Hilaria Baldwin continues to defend herself, and more
1.
Celebrity deaths account for 4 of the top 5 most-liked Instagram posts of 2020
In a tumultuous year, it's only fitting that the most-liked Instagram posts are centered around grief. The No. 1 and No. 3 spots on Instagram's most-liked photos of 2020 were tributes to soccer star Diego Maradona, who died in November, posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (19.7 million likes) and Lionel Messi (16.4 million likes), respectively. No. 2 was the announcement of actor Chadwick Boseman's death, which was liked 19.1 million times. The fifth most popular photo was LeBron James' tribute to Kobe Bryant, which was met with 15.5 million likes. Kylie Jenner was the only woman in the top five, coming in at No. 4 with 16 million likes on a father's day tribute to baby-daddy Travis Scott. Since Jenner and Ronaldo had repeats, Ariana Grande was the only other account to crack the top 10, with her engagement announcement. [Billboard]
2.
Hilaria Baldwin defends herself in The New York Times, but no one buys it
It seems no one is buying Hilaria Baldwin's attempt to rehabilitate her image in The New York Times after being accused of faking Spanish heritage. Earlier this week, Baldwin admitted to being born in Boston and having the birth name Hillary; speaking to the Times, "the Instagram-loving, selfie-obsessed former yoga teacher" claimed she never realized magazines ¡Hola! and Latina repeatedly identified her erroneously as a Spanish immigrant because she "never reads about herself," Page Six shadily wrote. While Baldwin insisted, "who's to say what you're allowed to absorb and not absorb growing up?," Vulture added: "it's a stretch to suggest these things allow Hilaria Baldwin to exaggerate an accent, claim Spain as her home, or purport herself as an expert, all of which she has done for over ten years." [Page Six, Vulture]
3.
Diddy hands out COVID relief in Miami
While the rest of us are still waiting on the U.S. government, some Miami residents are getting some COVID relief thanks to Diddy. On Tuesday the rapper and his family handed out $50 bills, grocery store gift cards, and hygiene products to people in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami in an effort to ease the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. Conscious of the reason he was there in the first place, Diddy wore a face shield and gloves as he distributed the cash. He also announced his foundation is helping 175 households pay rent during the crisis. This isn't the first time Diddy has stepped up to help in this time of need — back in April, he raised money for healthcare workers in "underserved communities around the country." [AP News, Complex]
4.
Miley Cyrus muses about 'sharing a life' with Harry Styles
Miley Cyrus could see herself "sharing a life" with Harry Styles, she admitted to the British radio station Heart. Asked if she'd rather kiss the former One Direction star or Justin Bieber, Cyrus said: "Harry, that's easy. Justin Bieber I've known way too long, and it's like a family. Harry Styles! He's looking really good. Really good." She added that she admired Styles' fishnets and mused, "sharing a closet, sharing a life together — it just makes sense." Prodded next to choose between kissing Cardi B or Dua Lipa, Cyrus said: "I've kinda already kissed Dua. Maybe Cardi. I like to do things that I've never done before, something new. I'd kiss Cardi." Look out, Offset! [E! News, Cosmopolitan ]
5.
Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years sober
The biggest of congratulations is in order for Anthony Hopkins, who shared on Tuesday that he is celebrating 45 years of sobriety. "Forty-five years ago today, I had a wake-up call," the 82-year-old actor said in a video posted to Twitter. "I was headed for disaster, I was drinking myself to death. I'm not preachy, but I got a message, a little thought that said, 'Do you want to live or die?' And I said, 'I want to live.'" Hopkins encouraged his fans to hang in there: "Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday," Hopkins went on. "Young people, don't give up. Just keep in there. Keep fighting. Be bold. Mighty forces will come to your aid. That's sustained me through my life." [CNN]