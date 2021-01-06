The daily gossip: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West might actually be over this time, blame your woes on Brendan Urie, and more

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning to divorce Kanye West

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married back in 2014, cynics have claimed it was never going to last (admittedly, Kardashian's track record, which included being married to Kris Humphries for less than three months, didn't assuage skepticism). But six years and four children later, it sounds like the end might actually be nigh. "They are keeping it low-key but they are done," a source told Page Six. "Kim has hired [celebrity divorce attorney] Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks." CNN separately reported the couple have been "living separately" and are in "marriage counseling," while according to E! News, Kardashian is "only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out." [Page Six, CNN]