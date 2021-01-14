The daily gossip: Good news about Jeff Bridges, bad news about Armie Hammer, and more
1.
Jeff Bridges says tumor has 'drastically shrunk' after lymphoma diagnosis
Jeff Bridges has announced some great news amid his battle with lymphoma. The Big Lebowski actor shared a promising health update on his website after revealing his diagnosis in October: "I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking the tumor," Bridges wrote. "Turns out it's working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk." Bridges went on to write that he came "home elated with the news," though he also described subsequently turning on the TV and seeing the news on the day of the Capitol riot in Washington, which "broke my heart." As if an attempted insurrection wasn't bad enough, the rioters let down Jeff Bridges. [Page Six, The Week]
2.
Armie Hammer exits film over social media controversy
Armie Hammer has backed out of his new project, Shotgun Wedding, after disturbing — though so far, unverified — allegations about his sexual conduct emerged this week on social media. The rumors began after DMs allegedly written by the actor were published online, including messages that purportedly showed Hammer describing troubling sexual fantasies, like cannibalism. Hammer called the allegations "bulls--t claims" in a statement, but added that "in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic." Hammer was initially supposed to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the action-comedy, with shooting due to begin "immediately," Variety reports. His character will now be recast. [Variety, Vanity Fair]
3.
Lady Gaga to sing the national anthem at her 'buddy' Joe's inauguration
The stars just keep aligning for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and Lady Gaga is now set to sing the national anthem at the event. Gaga has long been an outspoken supporter of her "buddy" Joe, having urged her fans during the campaign to vote for the candidate because "he's a good person." Her support even prompted an attack from President Trump's communications director, who claimed that "nothing exposes Biden's disdain for the forgotten working men & women of PA like campaigning with anti-fracking activist Lady Gaga," to which Gaga replied that she was "SO HAPPY … TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD." Jennifer Lopez will also perform at the inauguration, while Tom Hanks will host the primetime special. [Variety]
4.
Chris Evans might be coming out of Captain America retirement
Chris Evans apparently hasn't reached the end of the line as Captain America just yet. The actor is in talks to reprise the role of Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite seemingly hanging up his shield for good in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Deadline revealed on Thursday. If a deal is reached, Evans would reportedly return as Captain America in "at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film." That's shocking news for fans, considering Endgame seemed like the definitive ending to his story, concluding with Steve Rogers, now an old man, passing on the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). In a 2019 interview, Evans said he wouldn't be "eager" to return as Steve, though "you never say never." Indeed. [Deadline, The Week]
5.
Cardi B lands her first leading role
Cardi B has landed her first leading role in a movie, but don't expect to see her on screen in that Fashion Nova fit. Cardi will star as Amber, "a small-time crook" who attempts to dodge the cops and her former crew by disguising herself as an old woman and hiding out in her grandmother's nursing home. Penned by one of the writers of This Is Us, the film is called Assisted Living; it's described by Variety as being a "raucous comedy" with "tremendous heart," drawing similarities to Tootsie, Sister Act, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Cardi previously appeared in Hustlers, and you can also see her on screen this spring in F9, the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, assuming movies are a thing by then. [Variety, Entertainment Weekly]