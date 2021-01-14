The daily gossip: Good news about Jeff Bridges, bad news about Armie Hammer, and more

Cardi B lands her first leading role

Cardi B has landed her first leading role in a movie, but don't expect to see her on screen in that Fashion Nova fit. Cardi will star as Amber, "a small-time crook" who attempts to dodge the cops and her former crew by disguising herself as an old woman and hiding out in her grandmother's nursing home. Penned by one of the writers of This Is Us, the film is called Assisted Living; it's described by Variety as being a "raucous comedy" with "tremendous heart," drawing similarities to Tootsie, Sister Act, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Cardi previously appeared in Hustlers, and you can also see her on screen this spring in F9, the next installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, assuming movies are a thing by then.