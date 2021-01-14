Jeff Bridges says tumor has 'drastically shrunk' after lymphoma diagnosis

"I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking the tumor," Bridges wrote, per Page Six. "Turns out it's working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk."
Bridges went on to write that he came home "elated," though he also described subsequently turning on the TV and seeing the news on the day of the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. The actor said that "to see our country attacking itself broke my heart."
Chris Evans apparently hasn't reached the end of the line as Captain America just yet.
The actor is in talks to reprise the role of Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite seemingly hanging up his shield for good in Avengers: Endgame, Deadline revealed on Thursday.
According to the report, if a deal is reached, Evans would return as Captain America in "at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film." He's reportedly not likely to star in another solo Captain America movie, but rather take a similar path as Robert Downey Jr., who starred in his last solo Iron Man film in 2013 but subsequently returned as Tony Stark in movies like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.
The news of Evans' potential Captain America return was shocking considering 2019's Avengers: Endgame seemed like the definitive ending to his story, concluding with Steve Rogers, now an old man, passing on the mantel of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). In a 2019 interview, Evans said he wouldn't be "eager" to return as Steve because "it'd be a shame to sour" his ending in Endgame, though he did note, "you never say never."
The report from Deadline didn't make clear whether Evans might be back in a flashback or return in the present timeline as old man Steve, nor did it specify when his return might happen. But it seems that while fans said goodbye to beloved heroes in Endgame, their eventual return may be, like Thanos himself, inevitable. Brendan Morrow
2020 has tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record — and there's no end to the warming in sight.
A wave of scientific instititions' analyses released in the past week point to a "photo finish" between the two years for the hottest on record, Zeke Hausfather, a climate expert at the Breakthrough Institute, told The Washington Post. And regardless of which year is on top, 2020 and the six years before it make up the top 7 hottest years in more than a century and a half of recorded history, once again showing how human-caused global warming is continuing to warp the planet.
When looking at the top two finishes, 2016 had everything it needed to be a hot year, experiencing an El Niño event that brings warm waters to the Pacific and hotter temperatures as a result. Meanwhile 2020 saw a La Niña, which usually brings cooler weather. But even the chilly phenomenon couldn't dampen the Earth's increasingly hot streak. A tenth of the planet can count 2020 as its hottest year, leading to wildfires above the Arctic Circle and the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record, per the Post. Those wildfires have a compounding effect, as they released massive amounts of carbon dioxide that will likely only add to the Earth's warming.
The past year's La Niña didn't emerge until September, meaning its strongest effects will likely be reserved for 2021, Gavin Schmidt, the director of NASA's Goddard Institute, noted to The New York Times. So while 2021 probably won't be a "record-warm year," it'll likely be "another top-five year, and clearly part of the string of very warm years that we’ve been having," Schmidt said. See just where 2020's record heat had its strongest effects at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk
The Mall is usually where tens of thousands of Inauguration Day viewers gather to watch the next president be sworn in. But amid the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing safety threats in Washington, D.C., only members of the media and security will be allowed in the area, two people familiar with the matter tell the Post.
President-elect Joe Biden had already moved to limit the audience for his swearing in from the traditional west side of the Capitol, encouraging supporters to stay home and watch the star-studded event virtually instead. But after President Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol last week, and amid at least one threat of violence against the inauguration, officials will totally shut down the area. "That means no one will be able to get into the Mall," one of the officials told the Post. "I would think about it as if you are going to watch, you are not going to be able to see anything. You would maybe be able to see the top of the Capitol."
Previously, the National Park Service suspended tours of the Washington Monument from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24. "Groups involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021," NPS said in statement. The NPS also said at the time it could shut down more of the Mall area ahead of the inauguration.
Airbnb meanwhile canceled all reservations in the D.C. area ahead of the inauguration, and the D.C. Metro will shut down rail stops in the area. Kathryn Krawczyk
After beginning their magic act in the 1950s and taking it to Las Vegas in 1967, Siegfried & Roy performed together for more than four decades until 2003, when Horn was attacked by a white tiger during a performance. According to the Post, their career consisted of more than 30,000 performances, and they were among the highest-paid Las Vegas entertainers. The Associated Press also notes they "gained international recognition for helping to save rare white tigers and white lions from extinction," and "their $10 million compound was home to dozens of rare animals over the years."
"Throughout the history of Las Vegas, no artists have meant more to the development of Las Vegas' global reputation as the entertainment capital of the world than Siegfried and Roy," MGM Mirage chair Terry Lanni said in 2003, per AP.
Contracting COVID-19 is nearly as effective at preventing reinfection as the two top coronavirus vaccines — but there are a few catches.
A study by Public Health England, which has yet to be peer reviewed, tested 21,000 health-care workers across the U.K. and found 6,614 of them had antibodies against COVID-19, indicating they'd contracted the virus in the past. But of those who'd been infected, 44 had possibly gotten the virus again despite their antibodies, indicating an 83 percent chance of protection against reinfection over five months, CNN reports.
As Forbes notes, 83 percent isn't far off from the 95 percent effectiveness provided by Moderna's vaccine, or the 94 percent from Pfizer's. Still, that percentage means it's very possible for people who've gotten the virus to contract it again, the study notes. That fact has been proven over the past year as people who've recovered from COVID-19 have tested positive for it again months later. Researchers also found those who were seemingly immune to the virus may still carry it around and transmit it to other people, showing why it's still important to wear a mask and take other precautions regardless of past infections or vaccination.
The study will keep monitoring the workers for a year to determine just how long the antibody protections last. Kathryn Krawczyk
The number of Americans filing new jobless claims has climbed to the highest level in about five months.
The Labor Department said Thursday that 965,000 Americans filed new jobless claims last week, a big jump of 181,000 claims from the revised level of the week before. This was the highest number of new jobless claims since the week of Aug. 22, and the number came in significantly worse than the 800,000 claims economists were expecting, CNBC reports.
The high total comes as the U.S. continues to experience a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Last week, the latest U.S. jobs report showed the economy lost 140,000 jobs in December, the first monthly loss since April.
"The race between vaccine distribution and mounting labor market damage continues," Indeed Hiring Lab economist AnnElizabeth Konkel told NBC News. "Even once vaccine distribution starts making a real dent in case numbers, it will still be a long road to a full economic recovery. Spring weather conditions will hopefully be a boost, allowing businesses and restaurants to again operate outdoors more easily." Brendan Morrow
A week ago, as the Senate returned to work after what's looking more and more like a planned assault on the Capitol and Congress by supporters of President Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he was done with Trump. "Trump and I, we've had a hell of a journey," he said. "I hate it to end the way. Oh my God, I hate it." After Wednesday's siege, "all I can say is count me out, enough is enough," Graham added, and it's time to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory and stop the madness.
But it turns out, it didn't end that way. On Tuesday, a few days after being harassed by Trump supporters upset he acknowledged Biden's win, Graham accompanied the president down to Alamo, Texas, on Air Force One. Now he's "one of Trump's few confidants" left, The Washington Post reported Wednesday night. Graham "broke with the president last week over attempts to overturn the election only to be welcomed back in the president's good graces a couple of days later," and now he's leading the lobbying effort to convince his fellow GOP senators not to convict Trump in his impeachment trial.
When news broke that the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), would vote too impeach Trump, Graham recounted to the Post, "I just told him, 'Listen, Mr. President, there are some people out there who were upset before and are upset now, but I assure you, most Republicans believe impeachment is bad for the country and not necessary and it would do damage to the institution of the presidency itself."
"The reality is that the GOP base is still firmly behind Trump," says Politico's Andrew Desiderio, but if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "votes to convict — which is now more of a possibility than it was before today — then I think it’s nearly certain that 17+ Republicans will vote to convict," which would be enough. Peter Weber