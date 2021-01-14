Chris Evans might be coming out of Captain America retirement

Chris Evans apparently hasn't reached the end of the line as Captain America just yet.

The actor is in talks to reprise the role of Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite seemingly hanging up his shield for good in Avengers: Endgame, Deadline revealed on Thursday.

According to the report, if a deal is reached, Evans would return as Captain America in "at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film." He's reportedly not likely to star in another solo Captain America movie, but rather take a similar path as Robert Downey Jr., who starred in his last solo Iron Man film in 2013 but subsequently returned as Tony Stark in movies like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The news of Evans' potential Captain America return was shocking considering 2019's Avengers: Endgame seemed like the definitive ending to his story, concluding with Steve Rogers, now an old man, passing on the mantle of Captain America to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). In a 2019 interview, Evans said he wouldn't be "eager" to return as Steve because "it'd be a shame to sour" his ending in Endgame, though he did note, "you never say never."

The report from Deadline didn't make clear if Evans might be back in a flashback or return in the present timeline as old man Steve, nor did it specify when his return might happen. But it seems that while fans said goodbye to beloved heroes in Endgame, their eventual return may be, like Thanos himself, inevitable. Brendan Morrow