The daily gossip: Ben Affleck throws Ana de Armas out with the trash, The Muppet Show is finally headed to streaming, and more

The Muppet Show is getting a long-awaited streaming release on Disney+

Disney+ is finally ready to play the music and light the lights. All five seasons of The Muppet Show are coming to Disney+ on Feb. 19, the company revealed on Tuesday. The classic series hasn't been available on streaming, and its fourth and fifth seasons were never even released on DVD. Disney+ is the home of other Muppets content including an exclusive show called Muppets Now, but the original series that debuted in 1976 has been missing from the service since launch. Disney's announcement included a statement from Kermit the Frog, who said: "It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star, and so much more." [Disney, The Week]