The daily gossip: Ben Affleck throws Ana de Armas out with the trash, The Muppet Show is finally headed to streaming, and more
1.
Ben Affleck throws out his Ana de Armas life-size cutout
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly called it quits on taking walks together, with People reporting this weekend that de Armas "broke it off. Their relationship was complicated." Though a source told Page Six that BenAna "could get back together" and that "people who know them believe it's temporary," Affleck sure was acting like it was over when he had his staff throw out his life-size cardboard cutout of de Armas, a visual that was maybe a little too on the nose. Meanwhile, de Armas sent her own signal that she is over it, by getting breakup bangs. [Page Six, People]
2.
Tesla is hiring someone to 'handle people' badmouthing Elon Musk on Twitter
Inefficient tunnel inventor Elon Musk makes a lot of bad tweets. A lot of times, these bad tweets involve him getting into fights with his critics on Twitter: "Musk's Twitter account this month has descended into a blizzard of replies, accusations, and counter-accusations against a panoply of targets," Quartz reported in May 2018. Things haven't exactly gotten better recently: Musk's even briefly unfollowed his girlfriend, Grimes, after an online tiff. No wonder, then, that Tesla is "hiring a full-time position to handle people talking s--t about [Elon Musk] online," as writer Jay Boller discovered, and tweeted about, on Tuesday. The description on Tesla's website calls for a "Tesla Energy Support Specialist," who, among other duties, would "address social media escalations directed at the CEO." Don't apply here. [Business Insider, Quartz]
3.
The Muppet Show is getting a long-awaited streaming release on Disney+
Disney+ is finally ready to play the music and light the lights. All five seasons of The Muppet Show are coming to Disney+ on Feb. 19, the company revealed on Tuesday. The classic series hasn't been available on streaming, and its fourth and fifth seasons were never even released on DVD. Disney+ is the home of other Muppets content including an exclusive show called Muppets Now, but the original series that debuted in 1976 has been missing from the service since launch. Disney's announcement included a statement from Kermit the Frog, who said: "It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star, and so much more." [Disney, The Week]
4.
Bachelor Matt James trolls himself for kissing with his eyes open
The first step is admitting you have a problem. And thank God The Bachelor's Matt James is admitting his problem. James was first called out for kissing with his eyes open last week by pal and Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Cameron. James tried to explain his way out of the scandal by claiming it was for protection: "Gotta make sure no one sneaking up on us!" he wrote. Flash forward a week and James is still kissing contestants with his eyes open. This time he trolled himself, posting a selfie with his eyes emphatically open, writing "*Literally any kiss POV*," followed by a tweet reminding himself to "Keep Those Eyes Closed!" In his defense, it might be hard to keep track of who you're kissing when you have 32 girlfriends. [Us Magazine]
5.
Pete Wentz has a full-circle moment as Fall Out Boy performs at Biden inauguration concert
Yes, Joe Biden has been a politician for more than 50 years, and yes, he is the next president of the United States. But arguably one of the most important things he has done in this lifetime is give us the gift of Fall Out Boy. Bandmember Pete Wentz's parents met in the 1970s while working for Biden. So without Biden's political career, Fall Out Boy as we know it may not exist, nor would timeless anthems like "Sugar, We're Goin Down" and "thnks fr th mmrs." Fall Out Boy brought the connection full circle with their performance at Biden's pre-inauguration "We the People" fundraiser concert over the weekend. And with that, we thank both Biden and Pete Wentz for the memories. [Vulture]