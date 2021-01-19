The Muppet Show is getting a long-awaited streaming release on Disney+

Disney+ is finally ready to play the music and light the lights.

All five seasons of The Muppet Show are coming to Disney+ in February, Disney revealed on Tuesday.

The classic series hasn't been available on streaming, and its fourth and fifth seasons were never even released on DVD. Disney+ is the home of other Muppets content including an exclusive show called Muppets Now, but the original series that debuted in 1976 has been missing from the service since launch.

Disney in its announcement included a statement credited to Kermit the Frog himself celebrating the show's new streaming home, saying, "It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more." Kermit added, "As for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: 'Sorry, guys, but ... here we go again."

Disney+ subscribers can meet the Muppets on The Muppet Show on Feb. 19. Brendan Morrow