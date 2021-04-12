The daily gossip: Prince Harry pays tribute to the 'master of the barbecue,' Britney Spears remains inscrutable, and more

'Drivers License' singer gets a parking ticket

Olivia Rodrigo has completed yet another rite of passage — although she might not write a No. 1 song about this one. The "Drivers License" singer revealed this weekend that she got dinged with her very first parking ticket. "Damn this driving s--t isn't all fun and games," Rodrigo joked, posting a photo of her official City of Los Angeles parking violation. Rodrigo has so far had a bit of a rough go with the whole car thing — the 18-year-old previously said it took her four attempts to actually pass her driving test — but if getting behind the wheel is what it takes to be described by Taylor Swift as "my baby," then it was definitely worth it, parking infractions and all. [iHeartRadio, People]