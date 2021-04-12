The daily gossip: Prince Harry pays tribute to the 'master of the barbecue,' Britney Spears remains inscrutable, and more
1.
Prince Harry pays tribute to grandfather Prince Philip, 'master of the barbecue'
Prince Harry and Prince William are both paying tribute to their late grandfather Prince Philip ahead of his funeral this weekend, remembering him as an "extraordinary man" — and, evidently, a barbecuing king. "My grandfather was a man of service, honor, and great humor," Harry wrote, going on to remember his "grandpa" also as a "master of the barbecue." Though Philip was apparently aware that "al fresco dining isn't suited to every royal residence," he reportedly enjoyed "cooking salmon" that was caught near the monarchy's Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Or anything else, for that matter: the Queen's former equerry, Sir Robert Woodward, once said "if you produced any strange animal out of the sea, [Prince Philip would] prepare it and cook it. You shouldn't be surprised if you ate an octopus." [Gentleman's Journal, The Week]
2.
Britney Spears declares that 'RED IS HERE'
Red has arrived … but no one is quite sure what that means. After making "multiple cryptic posts about the color red," Britney Spears confirmed that "RED IS HERE" on Friday, posting a picture of herself to Instagram in which she wears bright red gloves. Fans are apparently "confused" by the announcement, E! writes, quoting one Instagram user who commented, "Use me as the 'I don't understand' button." Jezebel suggests that the seemingly nonsensical caption is proof that maybe "we should stop looking for meaning in everything that Britney Spears posts on Instagram" — but we see you, Comrade. [E! News, Jezebel]
3.
'Drivers License' singer gets a parking ticket
Olivia Rodrigo has completed yet another rite of passage — although she might not write a No. 1 song about this one. The "Drivers License" singer revealed this weekend that she got dinged with her very first parking ticket. "Damn this driving s--t isn't all fun and games," Rodrigo joked, posting a photo of her official City of Los Angeles parking violation. Rodrigo has so far had a bit of a rough go with the whole car thing — the 18-year-old previously said it took her four attempts to actually pass her driving test — but if getting behind the wheel is what it takes to be described by Taylor Swift as "my baby," then it was definitely worth it, parking infractions and all. [iHeartRadio, People]
4.
Sebastian Stan promotes his new movie with an unsolicited picture of his butt
Everyone is well aware that the movie industry has suffered during the pandemic, but things probably weren't quite at the "shamelessly moon the camera for attention" level of desperation just yet. Still, Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan is leaving nothing on the table — or up to the imagination — with his promotion of his new movie, Monday. "When I say we gave it our 'all,' we literally did," the actor cheekily captioned the Instagram picture of his rear end. "Sir my mom is on this app," one user commented while another noted that "this is not what i expected when i got the 'sebastianstan just made a post' notification." [Just Jared]
5.
Will Smith film pulls out of Georgia over 'regressive' voting law
Georgia isn't on Will Smith's mind. The actor will no longer be heading to the Peach State after his upcoming slave drama, Emancipation, pulled its plans to shoot there following the state passing a "racist" new voting law. "We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access," Smith and the film's director, Antoine Fuqua, said in a statement. "The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting." Emancipation is the first major production to leave the state in protest of the voting law — though The Hollywood Reporter notes the move could pressure others to do the same. [The Hollywood Reporter, The Week]