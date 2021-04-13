The daily gossip: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome a baby boy, Selena Gomez is going to personally 'reunite the world,' and more
1.
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome a baby boy
Macaulay Culkin has been talking about starting a family with Brenda Song for years, and the time has finally come. The actors welcomed a baby boy on April 5, named Dakota Song Culkin, after Macaulay's late sister. The couple kept the pregnancy under wraps, and announced the birth with a simple statement to Esquire: "We're overjoyed." Culkin, who found childhood fame as Kevin in Home Alone, and Song, who starred in Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, met on a movie set in Thailand, and have since talked about each other "with a kind of disbelief that it can feel this good to be with another person," Esquire reports. Hopefully if they decide to go on a family vacation, they don't forget little Dakota at home. [Esquire, Us Weekly]
2.
Selena Gomez is going to personally 'reunite the world'
One Selena to rule them all, one Selena to find them, one Selena to bring them all, and on TV reunite them. Global Citizen announced Tuesday that Selena Gomez will host "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," a program that will air on multiple networks next month and "inspire vaccine confidence worldwide," as well as call on "world leaders to prioritize the equitable distribution" of COVID-19 vaccines. Gomez seems undaunted by the task of reuniting the entire world: "This is a historic moment to encourage people … to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them," she said. The concert will also feature performances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, the Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R — a truly modern Fellowship, if there ever was one. [Global Citizen, The Week]
3.
Meghan Markle goes on maternity leave next month
It's unclear how Meghan Markle spends her days in sunny Montecito, California, when she isn't taking care of baby Archie, tending to her rescue chickens, and riling up the British royal family by simply existing. But according to "sources" who spoke with Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex is a "workaholic" who "doesn't stop." She'll finally be pumping the breaks, though, in May, when she plans to take "maternity leave" to give birth to her daughter. Markle — who co-founded the nonprofit Archewell and recently guest edited British Vogue — will have some free time more immediately, too, since she wasn't medically cleared to fly with Prince Harry the 12 hours to the U.K. for her grandfather-in-law's funeral. Hopefully she's spending this time to herself sleeping in and laying off the early morning emails. [Page Six]
4.
Justin Bieber admits his first year of marriage was 'really tough'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sure seem like couple goals today — though they've been endearingly honest about getting on each other's nerves at times. In a new interview for GQ, though, Bieber, 27, admitted that "the first year of marriage was really tough … There was just a lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary." Bieber described himself as initially being a husband "on eggshells" when he got married at 24, but now "we're just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories. And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to." As for kids? "Not this second, but we will eventually." [GQ]
5.
The Disney+ Home Alone reboot is almost finished … yay?
Speaking of Macaulay Culkin … Kenan Thompson says the Disney+ Home Alone reboot is almost done, as multiple sequels just aren't enough these days. In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Thompson, who stars in the reboot, said the filming schedule was thrown off by the pandemic, but "they're getting very close to finishing it." Culkin will reportedly make a cameo in the movie, but the original film's director is not board. Chris Columbus said he wasn't contacted for the reboot and thinks it's a "waste of time." "You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again," he said. If Thompson is right, we'll find out soon enough whether the reboot is a waste of time, and whether they followed Culkin's creative direction. [People]