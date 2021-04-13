The daily gossip: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome a baby boy, Selena Gomez is going to personally 'reunite the world,' and more

Justin Bieber admits his first year of marriage was 'really tough'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber sure seem like couple goals today — though they've been endearingly honest about getting on each other's nerves at times. In a new interview for GQ, though, Bieber, 27, admitted that "the first year of marriage was really tough … There was just a lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary." Bieber described himself as initially being a husband "on eggshells" when he got married at 24, but now "we're just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories. And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to." As for kids? "Not this second, but we will eventually." [GQ]