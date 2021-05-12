The daily gossip: Ellen DeGeneres is ending her show, The Bachelor's Colton Underwood came out after being blackmailed, and more

Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show after 19 seasons

Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show is coming to an end after nearly two decades. DeGeneres revealed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that the upcoming nineteenth season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be its last: "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told the Reporter. This has reportedly been in the works for several years, though the announcement comes after DeGeneres' show in 2020 faced allegations of a toxic workplace culture, leading to the ousting of three top producers. In March, The New York Times reported the show lost over one million viewers following the scandal. The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to air its last episode in 2022. [The Hollywood Reporter, The Week]