The daily gossip: Bennifer is back for real, Tom Cruise performs his 'most dangerous' stunt yet, and more

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to debut mental health documentary with Glenn Close and Lady Gaga

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are following up their bombshell interview with The Me You Can't See, a cheesily-named but important-sounding multi-part documentary set to debut on Apple TV+ on May 21. In it, Harry and Oprah will "guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles," Apple said. The documentary is also set to feature celebrity guest participants, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. "The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal," Harry said. "Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty." [Apple TV+, The Week]