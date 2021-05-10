The daily gossip: Bennifer is back for real, Tom Cruise performs his 'most dangerous' stunt yet, and more
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck supposedly have 'unreal' chemistry
Now we're not recommending that you text your ex, but 17 years after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck broke up, they reportedly reunited for a week-long vacation in Montana. A source "close to Jennifer" told E! News that "the chemistry is unreal" between the pair, and that "they picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now." TMZ additionally has photographic proof that the couple stayed at Big Sky Resort, near Yellowstone National Park, and "were driving around together." It seems safe to confirm it now: Bennifer is back, baby! [E! News, TMZ]
Tom Cruise performed the 'single most dangerous' stunt of his career for Mission: Impossible 7
Tom Cruise revealed to Empire that he performed the "single most dangerous" stunt of his career while shooting Mission: Impossible 7: riding a motorcycle off a cliff. "If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp," Cruise recalled. "The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem, because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone." As the actor put it, he had "about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well." Still, the life-or-death brush hasn't put Cruise off doing his own stunts. Next stop? Outer space. [Empire, The Week]
The rapper J. Cole will be playing professional basketball in Africa
The Grammy-winning rapper J. Cole is expected to play for the Rwanda Patriots BBC in the newly-formed Basketball Africa League, ESPN reports. Cole, 36, starred for his high school team in North Carolina before walking on at St. John's University. He never appeared in a game, instead focusing his energy on a career in music. Last year, Master P — another rapper who once harbored hopes of playing professional basketball — claimed that Cole was training to play in the NBA: "I said [to Cole] … you're gonna have to go somewhere where the team really believe[s] in you and the players believe in you." That place, apparently, is Africa. The BAL will feature 12 teams from across the continent, with the new season beginning on May 16 — two days after the release of Cole's latest album, The Off-Season. [ESPN, The Week]
Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to debut mental health documentary with Glenn Close and Lady Gaga
Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are following up their bombshell interview with The Me You Can't See, a cheesily-named but important-sounding multi-part documentary set to debut on Apple TV+ on May 21. In it, Harry and Oprah will "guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles," Apple said. The documentary is also set to feature celebrity guest participants, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close. "The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal," Harry said. "Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty." [Apple TV+, The Week]
Elon Musk and Grimes played Wario and Princess Peach together on Saturday Night Live
Elon Musk enjoys toying with critics who think he's a supervillain, having likened himself to Simpsons bad guy Hank Scorpio and given himself the definitely-not-evil title of Technoking of Tesla. But on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Musk took his pretend-villainy to a whole new level, in a sketch where Wario is on trial for murdering Mario. Musk, naturally, played Wario, who is "unfairly painted as a villain," according to his defense attorney (Mikey Day). Hmm, parallels much? But the sketch really got good when Musk's girlfriend Grimes appeared in a surprise cameo as Princess Peach. "I hate for it to come out like this, but Luigi was sleeping with Princess Peach, Mario's wife," Wario/Musk revealed. But Peach/Grimes insisted: "I never touch him under the overalls!" Watch the whole thing here. [Saturday Night Live, Vulture]