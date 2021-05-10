Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey to debut mental health documentary with Glenn Close and Lady Gaga

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are following up their bombshell interview with a brand new streaming documentary.

Apple TV+ will debut "The Me You Can't See," a multi-part documentary produced by Winfrey and Harry, on May 21, the streamer announced Monday. The two will "guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles," Apple said. The documentary is set to feature celebrity guest participants, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.

"The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels — and is — very personal," Harry said. "Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

This documentary comes after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat down with Winfrey for a bombshell interview in March, during which the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her mental health struggles and revealed she had suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family. Later that month, Harry announced a new gig at the mental health startup BetterUp Inc. as its "chief impact officer." Harry said at the time, "I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help." Brendan Morrow