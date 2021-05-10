Tom Cruise performed the 'single most dangerous' stunt of his career for Mission: Impossible 7

Is Tom Cruise trying to get himself horribly injured while making the Mission: Impossible franchise?

You'd be forgiven for wondering that as the actor continues to perform increasingly insane stunts for the action series, and he spoke with Empire about what the magazine described as "the single most dangerous thing he'd ever done": riding a motorcycle off a cliff for the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7.

"If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp,” Cruise told Empire. "The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem, because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

Cruise also told Empire he had a sense of relief to actually be filming the stunt after production on the movie had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All those emotions were going through my mind," he said. "I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you."

Dubbing this Cruise's most dangerous stunt ever is no small claim given this is the same series for which he filmed a heart-stopping sequence on the tallest building in the world. Based on Cruise's leaked rant about pandemic protocols, though, trying to keep the Mission: Impossible set free of COVID-19 cases may have been the actor's most impossible mission of all. Brendan Morrow