The daily gossip: Ellen DeGeneres is now complaining about feeling 'canceled,' a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry baby name rumor, and more

Ellen DeGeneres needs to stop talking

For a moment there, it seemed like Ellen DeGeneres might actually go softly into that good night of retirement, after it was reported Wednesday that she is ending her talk show not because of the fallout from her toxic workplace scandal, but because she wasn't being creatively "challenged" enough. Unfortunately, DeGeneres couldn't stop talking. Appearing on Today on Thursday, while still insisting the scandal had nothing to do with her decision, DeGeneres described being "canceled." She claimed that her employees describing their history of mistreatment "was too orchestrated. It was too coordinated" — not, you know, actually pervasive — and that the criticism of her felt "very misogynistic," even though her female staff were the ones who described a culture of rampant sexual misconduct. Yep, now might be the time to … stop talking. [Today, The Week]