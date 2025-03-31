What should you be stockpiling for 'World War Three'?

Britons advised to prepare after the EU tells its citizens to have an emergency kit just in case

With all that is happening in the world, people are being advised to stockpile enough essentials for at least 72 hours
"New realities require a new level of preparedness," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, calling on EU citizens to have enough food, water and essential items to last them through at least three days of crisis.

The advice came in the EU's new Preparedness Union Strategy, which warned that the continent was facing an "increasingly complex and volatile security landscape". Threats include cyberattacks, climate change and disease, along with "Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine".

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

