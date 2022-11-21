Do Democrats need Trump in 2024?

Former President Donald Trump last week confirmed what pretty much everyone long suspected: He's running for the White House again in 2024. Political analysts said Trump was trying to get a jump on potential rivals for the GOP presidential nomination by launching his campaign before anyone else. The news came after many Republicans blamed Trump for the party's underwhelming performance in the midterm elections because several of his high-profile, hand-picked candidates lost what GOP critics said were races that more moderate Republicans could have won.

A Trump adviser told Reuters the Trump team is "giddy" about the possibility of a rematch against President Biden. But Democrats were energized by Trump's announcement, too. Biden was quiet about Trump's candidacy this week, but in March he said he would "be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me" in 2024. Democrats raked in a lot of votes in the midterms by warning that Republican candidates who still deny that Trump really lost the 2020 election posed a threat to democracy. Do Democrats really want, or need, Trump to be on the ballot in 2024?

Yes, Trump is the perfect bogeyman for Democrats

"Promoting the more extreme and weaker GOP candidates" was a winning strategy for Democrats in the midterms, says Jim Geraghty in the National Review. Democrats this year "spent at least $53 million to promote 13 extreme, fringe, and election-denying Republican candidates in GOP primaries." Six of them won the GOP nomination, and every one of those candidates went down in flames in the general election.

That's why liberals are "subtly and not-so-subtly seeking to help Trump win the GOP presidential nomination — even though they think that if he wins in 2024, it would be the end of American democracy." An increasing number of Republicans worry they can't win in 2024 with Trump; Democrats worry they're sunk without him. "The stunning thing is that we've been in this exact situation before." In 2016, liberals and Democrats convinced "themselves that they should promote and tout Trump" on the theory he couldn't win and was "too incompetent to hurt their interests" even if he did. Democrats' strategy backfired then. Will it this time?

Democrats can count on Trump to bring them together

"No one in American politics brings Democrats – and fed-up conservatives – together quite like former President Donald Trump," says Gregory Krieg at CNN. As soon as Trump declared his candidacy on Tuesday, "the Democratic multiverse expressed outrage." And Biden, national Democrats, progressive groups, and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a December runoff against Republican Herschel Walker in the last undecided Senate race, gave a preview of the 2024 campaign, attacking Trump for "coddling extremists," "attacking women's rights," and "inciting a violent mob" the last time he was in the White House.