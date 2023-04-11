Chicago beats bids from Atlanta and NYC to host 2024 Democratic convention

Chicago has been selected to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and President Biden announced on Tuesday.

The DNC chose Chicago over competing bids from Atlanta and New York City. The convention will be held at the United Center from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2024. It's expected to draw up to 7,000 delegates, and will bring an estimated 50,000 visitors to the city.

The New York Times noted that Chicago's main argument for hosting was "that it was a bastion of Democratic Party values — a liberal place that embraces abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, and labor and civil rights — and that Illinois reflected the diversity of the nation."

Sources told NBC News that Chicago was the favorite in part because of its venue, as the United Center — home of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks — can seat nearly 24,000 people and previously hosted the last Democratic convention in Chicago in 1996. The city was also viewed positively because of "its stock of hotel suites and restaurants, as well as the political and financial force of Pritzker, whom DNC members believed would not allow the convention to fail," NBC added. The Illinois governor had reportedly made a personal guarantee that the party would not lose money if the convention was in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Chicago's new mayor-elect, Brandon Johnson, also campaigned on a platform of bringing the convention to his city.

"Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention," Biden said in a statement. "Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom-up, not from the top down."

The festivities will be held less than 100 miles from the Republican convention, which will take place in Milwaukee.