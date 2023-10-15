10 things you need to know today: October 15, 2023

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. Death toll in Gaza and West Bank passes 2,300

At least 2,383 people have died in the Gaza Strip and West Bank since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, Palestinian ministry officials said Sunday. This was in addition to the 10,814 people that have been injured in the regions since the conflict began last weekend, officials added. Gaza has seen 2,329 Palestinians die and 9,714 wounded, while the West Bank has had 54 deaths and 1,100 wounded. This makes the current fight the deadliest for Palestinians in the five wars they have launched from Gaza. Israel has also seen significant causalities, with more than 1,300 Israelis killed during the initial assault. This makes this war the deadliest for Israel since its conflict with Egypt and Syria in 1973. Reuters, The Associated Press

2. US sending additional strike carrier group to support Israel

The Pentagon has deployed a second strike carrier group to the eastern Mediterranean Sea in order to assist Israel with its ongoing operations against Hamas, U.S. officials said Saturday. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and its strike carrier group are not expected to engage in combat, but will be used "to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a press release. The Eisenhower's strike group will join the USS Gerald R. Ford, whose strike carrier group arrived in the region this past week. Despite this, U.S. officials reiterated that there was no plan for American troops to be deployed in Israel. ABC News, CNN

3. GOP flips Louisiana as Jeff Landry elected governor

Louisiana Republican Jeff Landry was elected the state's governor on Saturday, flipping the seat to the GOP. Landry, currently the Louisiana attorney general, emerged from a large field of contenders from both parties to carry the election with 52% of the vote. He will succeed current Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), who is term-limited. Numerous Republicans and at least one prominent Democrat were all pining for the job, but Landry sealed his victory to flip the state's governorship to the GOP for the first time since 2016. Landry was endorsed by a number of prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and GOP members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Politico, The Advocate

4. US delegation meets with Saudi Crown Prince

An American delegation led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Sunday as part of an effort to minimize further damage to the Middle East. Blinken "highlighted the United States' unwavering focus on halting terrorist attacks by Hamas, securing the release of all hostages, and preventing the conflict from spreading," the U.S. State Department said in a press release. The meeting with bin Salman, considered the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, is the latest attempt by Blinken to contain the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with bin Salman reportedly pressuring the United States to further assist Palestinians in the region. Blinken told reporters the meeting was "very productive." The Times of Israel, Reuters

5. Biden raises more than $71 million during third quarter

President Biden's re-election campaign announced Sunday that it had brought in $71.3 million during the third fundraising quarter of 2023. This puts Biden firmly in front of all his GOP competitors, though falling well short of the amount raised by former President Donald Trump through the same period during his 2020 re-election bid. However, it is slightly more than Biden's old boss, former President Barack Obama, had raised at this point during his 2012 re-election campaign. Biden also has an advantage as the incumbent in being allowed to fundraise directly in tandem with the Democratic National Committee, and is also bringing in money from three joint fundraising committees. The Washington Post, The New York Times

6. Another strong earthquake rattles Afghanistan

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Sunday morning, days after another strong temblor left thousands of people across the country dead. The quake hit about 18 miles from the city of Herat, and "was preceded by three other M 6.3 earthquakes in the previous days," the U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement. At least four deaths have been recorded, officials said, and around 150 people have been received in local hospitals. Several villages have also reportedly been destroyed, as Afghanistan, ruled by the Taliban government, struggles to provide proper humanitarian aid in the midst of the numerous earthquakes. The majority of the people who died in the initial earthquake were women and children. ABC News, The Associated Press

7. California governor signs law raising minimum wage for health care workers

Numerous health care workers across California will see their minimum wages increased to $25 an hour starting in 2026. The wage hike is the result of a law signed Friday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) that sets an industry-specific minimum wage across the Golden State. The bill will serve to raise wages as part of an incentive to drive the health care industry in California following the Covid-19 pandemic. The first legislation of its kind in the United States, the bill has been heavily promoted by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) of California, which commended "the courage and commitment" of health care workers. Five separate wage increases will be implemented depending on the type of work an employee does. The Hill, Los Angeles Times

8. French tourist attractions evacuated following bomb threats

Two of France's most iconic tourist destinations, the Louvre Museum and the Palace of Versailles, were evacuated Saturday after receiving bomb threats, officials said. Police officers in Paris searched the Louvre and did not find any traces of a bomb, and the museum was opened as usual on Sunday. Investigations into threats at Versailles continue, police said. The threats come as France has mobilized 7,000 soldiers in the wake of a school stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist. The attack has caused heightened tensions throughout France, and soldiers are being deployed to help protect major locations in Paris and other French cities. Counterterrorism experts are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the school stabbing. The Associated Press

9. Actor Michael Caine announces retirement

Acclaimed British actor Michael Caine announced his retirement from acting on Saturday. In an interview with BBC's Radio 4, Caine said, "I keep saying I'm going to retire. Well, I am now." The 90-year-old added that his upcoming film "The Great Escaper" will be his last project. Rumors of Caine's retirement have swirled for years, but this marks the first time he has officially confirmed that he is stepping away. Known for his decades of film work, Caine has won two Oscars and three Golden Globes, appearing in more than 130 movies. Caine is also a noted author, and is releasing his first thriller novel, "Deadly Game," this November. Variety

10. 'Saturday Night Live' returns with Pete Davidson hosting

NBC's long-running sketch comedy "Saturday Night Live" returned with comedian and SNL alumnus Pete Davidson hosting. The show was back on the airwaves after months of darkness due to the Hollywood writers' strike, whose resolution allowed the show to continue. Davidson began the episode on a somber note, using the cold open to offer prayers and wishes to the people of the Middle East and a quick end to the Israel-Hamas war. The show then shifted into its usual comedic background, and included a surprise cameo appearance from Kansas City Chiefs receiver Travis Kelce, who has been making consistent headlines over his reported relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Entertainment Weekly.