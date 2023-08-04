How much money each presidential candidate has raised

While the 2024 presidential election may still be 15 months away, the large pool of candidates has started to send out donation emails and hold fundraising events to drum up support — and cash.

However, there's a large disparity between the candidates in terms of how much each one has raised. While the biggest names — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — have added millions of dollars to their cause, other candidates have resorted to offering gift cards in exchange for campaign donations.

With a long way to go until voters head to the polls, candidates have ample time to continue raising money and keep trying to pull ahead in the rat race. Here's how much some of the major presidential candidates have raised.

Joe Biden

The president raised $72 million during the first quarter after announcing his reelection bid this past April. This includes direct donations to his campaign, "alongside the Democratic National Committee and a joint fundraising committee," The New York Times reported.

The $72 million Biden raised is "nearly as much as all the Republican candidates combined," Insider reported. Biden has been able to raise this much because he's working directly with the DNC. This represents the incumbent's "distinct advantage over Republicans, who don't have party backing until there's a nominee," NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith reported. However, Keith also noted that the $72 million is "short of what [former] Presidents [Barack] Obama and Trump raised at this point in their reelection bids."

Donald Trump

The former president has brought in around $53 million since beginning his campaign in November 2022. This includes $35 million raised during Q2 of this year and about $18 million in the first quarter, according to his campaign.