How much money each presidential candidate has raised

While the 2024 presidential election may still be 15 months away, the large pool of candidates has started to send out donation emails and hold fundraising events to drum up support — and cash.
However, there's a large disparity between the candidates in terms of how much each one has raised. While the biggest names — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — have added millions of dollars to their cause, other candidates have resorted to offering gift cards in exchange for campaign donations.
With a long way to go until voters head to the polls, candidates have ample time to continue raising money and keep trying to pull ahead in the rat race. Here's how much some of the major presidential candidates have raised.
Joe Biden
The president raised $72 million during the first quarter after announcing his reelection bid this past April. This includes direct donations to his campaign, "alongside the Democratic National Committee and a joint fundraising committee," The New York Times reported.
The $72 million Biden raised is "nearly as much as all the Republican candidates combined," Insider reported. Biden has been able to raise this much because he's working directly with the DNC. This represents the incumbent's "distinct advantage over Republicans, who don't have party backing until there's a nominee," NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith reported. However, Keith also noted that the $72 million is "short of what [former] Presidents [Barack] Obama and Trump raised at this point in their reelection bids."
Donald Trump
The former president has brought in around $53 million since beginning his campaign in November 2022. This includes $35 million raised during Q2 of this year and about $18 million in the first quarter, according to his campaign.
While this figure "blows all of his Republican opponents out of the water," Politico reported, it comes with a caveat: Trump is spending more than he's bringing in. "The former president's official campaign and his leadership, Save America PAC, have collectively spent $57 million over the same period," the outlet reported, with The New York Times, adding that Trump's PAC has just $4 million left in the bank. However, his "previous two indictments led to spikes in his online fundraising," MSNBC noted, meaning his campaign could see a large financial boost now that he has been indicted for a third time.
Ron DeSantis
The Florida governor only entered the race this past May but has already raised about $20 million. This puts him in second place in the Republican Party's fundraising efforts behind Trump.
However, like the former president, DeSantis is burning cash and coming off a quarter during which his campaign "spent nearly 40% of what they raised," CBS News reported. There's no question that DeSantis' campaign is struggling behind Trump. In what may be good news for him, though, DeSantis still has support from the party's larger super PACs. The Never Back Down PAC has raised $130 million since being launched earlier this year. Despite this, DeSantis has "continued to lose ground against Trump in national and some early state polls as they battle for the nomination," The Washington Post reported.
Nikki Haley
The former governor of South Carolina is currently third in GOP fundraising, having brought in nearly $16 million since her campaign began this past February. This includes $7.3 million raised in Q2 and $8.3 million in Q1.
Haley's name notably generated headlines earlier this year when she released a press bulletin saying her campaign had raised $11 million. However, FEC filings reveal that her campaign "drastically overstated its haul," The Washington Post reported, and she had only raised the aforementioned $8.3 million. Despite continually low poll numbers, Haley "recently dismissed national polls and said she believed polling will turn around in her favor in the fall," The Hill said.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
As the only real Democratic challenger to President Biden, RFK Jr. has brought in about $6 million since his campaign began this past April. This includes a heavy "$3 million in a three-day stretch alone" at the end of June, The Hill reported.
Still considered a longshot candidacy, RFK Jr.'s controversial campaign has also been helped by a secret tool: Republicans. A super PAC supporting RFK Jr. called American Values 2024 has raised about $16 million in outside donations. "The donors who have previously backed Republicans accounted for a much greater share of the money raised" by the PAC, Politico reported, showing that while "Kennedy enjoys the surname of Democratic royalty, his message is also resonating with Republicans."