10 things you need to know today: October 30, 2023

1. Humanitarian workers urge more Gaza aid as Israel expands offensive

The biggest aid convoy since the Israel-Hamas war began reached Gaza on Sunday as Israel expanded its offensive into the Palestinian territory. Nearly three dozen trucks delivered food, water and medicine, but humanitarian workers said it wasn't enough. The United Nations warned that "civil order is starting to break down" in Gaza after reports that thousands of Palestinians were breaking into warehouses and taking flour, hygiene supplies and other basics. "This is a sign of people losing hope and becoming more desperate by the minute," said Samer AbdelJaber, the U.N. World Food Program's country director for Palestine. The Associated Press, CNN

2. Mob storms Russian airport after plane arrives from Israel

An anti-Israel mob stormed a Dagestan airport where a plane from Tel Aviv had just landed on Sunday. Twenty people were injured before Russian security forces could contain the unrest, which forced authorities to temporarily close the airport. Reuters obtained video showing hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters, most of them young men waving Palestine flags, running through the airport yelling "Allahu Akbar" or "God is greatest." Passengers who arrived on the plane were moved to "a safe place," security forces said. The incident occurred in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, a primarily Muslim Russian republic in the the North Caucasus region. It was one of several anti-Israel incidents reported in the region since the Israel-Hamas conflict started. Reuters, BBC News

3. Vigil held for Lewiston mass shooting victims

More than 1,000 people attended a Sunday vigil at a Lewiston, Maine, church to honor the 18 people killed last week in the worst mass shooting in Maine history. Hundreds more watched a livestream of the service outside the church. The vigil occurred two days after police found the body of the suspected gunman, Robert Card, dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. The owner of a gun shop told ABC News that Card had tried to buy a silencer three months before the attack, but was told he couldn't have the device because he disclosed on a federal form that he had mental health issues. The Associated Press, ABC News

4. Death toll from Hurricane Otis continues to rise in Mexico

The death toll from Hurricane Otis, which slammed into the Mexican resort city of Acapulco with top sustained winds of 165 miles per hour last week, rose to at least 48 on Sunday from 39 a day earlier. The government said six people remained missing. Otis intensified from a tropical storm to a powerful Category 5 hurricane in less than a day before slamming into Acapulco as the strongest hurricane ever to hit Mexico's Pacific coast. It destroyed homes, hotels, boats and businesses, and downed power lines and communications equipment, cutting off the city of nearly 900,000 people. Some looting was reported as food, water and gasoline supplies ran low. Reuters, The Associated Press

5. Biden to unveil 1st federal AI restrictions

President Biden on Monday plans to issue an executive order imposing the first federal regulations on artificial intelligence systems, including requiring testing of advanced AI products to make sure they can't be used to help make biological or nuclear weapons. The measures, which Biden is scheduled describe in a speech Monday afternoon, will also recommend but not require that photos, videos and audio contain watermarks to indicate they were created by AI systems, addressing rising fears that "deepfakes" could be used to spread disinformation during the 2024 presidential campaign, The New York Times reported. Previously, the Biden administration restricted the export of advanced microchips to China in a bid to slow its development of AI systems. The New York Times

6. Bomb blast kills 2 at Jehovah's Witnesses gathering in India

A bomb exploded on Sunday at a convention center in the southern Indian state of Kerala where hundreds of Jehovah's Witnesses were gathered for a prayer meeting. Two women were killed and dozens of people were injured. A person claiming to be a former member of the religious group surrendered to police and took responsibility for the attack. Police identified the suspect as Dominic Martin, and said he told investigators he carried out the bombing because he believed the teachings of the group were "seditious." A person claiming to be a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses group that was wrapping up a three-day prayer meeting said Martin had no association with the group. The Times of India, Reuters

7. Judge reinstates gag order in Trump federal election interference case

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over Donald Trump's federal election interference case, on Sunday reinstated a narrow gag order barring the former president from disparaging prosecutors, potential witnesses, or court staff. Chutkan posted the decision on the public court docket. She imposed the initial order on Oct. 16, telling Trump not to make public statements attacking people involved in the case. Nine days ago she temporarily lifted the order to give Trump and his lawyers time to appeal. Trump and his legal team have argued that the gag order violates Trump's First Amendment rights and hampers his ability to speak freely as he runs for the Republican nomination to challenge President Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The Hill

8. Coroner lists Matthew Perry's cause of death 'deferred' pending tests

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday listed the cause of "Friends" actor Matthew Perry's death as "deferred," pending further investigation. Coroners have conducted an autopsy but are awaiting toxicology reports. Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home, the Los Angeles Times reported, adding that prescription medications but no drugs were found at the house. Perry last year published a brutally honest memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," in which he described a long battle with alcohol and drug addiction that included nearly fatal overdoses. On Sunday, Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced "Friends," described Perry, a five-time Emmy nominee, as a "comedic genius." CNN, Los Angeles Times

9. Colombian officials search for soccer player's kidnapped father

More than 120 police officers and soldiers in Colombia on Sunday conducted a massive search for the father of Luis Diaz, a soccer player for Liverpool in Britain's Premier League. A group of armed men on motorcycles kidnapped Diaz's parents at a gas station in their hometown, Barrancas, in northern Colombia. His mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was found on Saturday in Barrancas, but his father remained missing. The government offered a nearly $50,000 reward for information about the whereabouts of Luis Manuel Diaz. Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but Diaz didn't play. His teammates said they won "for our brother." BBC News

10. 'Five Nights at Freddy's' debut a 'game-changer'

"Five Nights at Freddy's" led the weekend box office, bringing in $78 million in North American and $130 million globally. The Universal and Blumhouse adaptation of the popular video game — a cult classic popular with enthusiastic young fans — cost just $20 million to make, but scored the biggest opening for a horror film this year, beating "Scream VI" ($44 million). It also had the highest opening for a Halloween weekend movie, surpassing "Puss in Boots" ($34 million), and the second-highest for a video game adaptation, behind "Super Mario Bros" ($146 million). "This can be a game-changer, and another clear blueprint, for event-level horror films [and] game adaptations," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice Pro, told Variety. Variety, Deadline