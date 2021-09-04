Cheney, Thompson shoot down McCarthy's comments about FBI clearing Trump in connection to 1/6

Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the chair and vice chair of the House's Jan. 6 committee, released a statement Saturday dismissing comments made earlier this week by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) about the FBI clearing former President Donald Trump of wrongdoing in connection to the Capitol riot.

In an interview with KGET on Thursday, McCarthy said the FBI and bipartisan Senate committees have investigated Trump's alleged role in the incident and "have found there's no involvement." But Thompson and Cheney, the latter of whom has been exchanging barbs with McCarthy in public throughout the last few months, said that the congressman was basing his comments off an "anonymous report," which they found to be baseless after reaching out to executive branch agencies and other congressional committees. "We will continue to pursue all elements of this investigation in a nonpartisan and thorough manner," the lawmakers said. Read the full statement below.