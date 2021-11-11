Trump reveals he has an 'envoy ambassador' making foreign visits for him

Ah, yes — just what U.S. foreign policy needs.

Former President Donald Trump revealed in a statement he has his own "envoy ambassador," who on Thursday visited the Kosovo-Serbia border to highlight an agreement brokered during the ex-president's administration.

The former president has dispatched an "envoy" to conduct foreign diplomacy pic.twitter.com/SfEFl9d7MS — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) November 11, 2021

"The great people of Serbia and Kosovo have overcome tremendous obstacles in their pursuit of economic normalization. The agreements my administration brokered are historic and should not be abandoned, many lives are at stake," Trump wrote Thursday. "Today, my envoy ambassador Ric Grenell visited the Kosovo-Serbia border to highlight this important agreement." Grenell previously served as the special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations during the Trump administration.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal's Vivian Salama, Trump's phrasing regarding Grenell's is rather odd, considering no former president should have an active envoy. In all likelihood, she adds, Grenell's visit was probably more of a "courtesy" than anything of diplomatic substance.

The phrasing here is quite fascinating since, for one, a former president shouldn't have an active envoy (unless that envoy reports to the new president, as was the case w/Zal Khalilzad, for example). In reality, I suspect Grenell's visit is more a courtesy than anything serious. pic.twitter.com/2WY4NE0Iwd — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) November 11, 2021

Last year Serbia & Kosovo signed a normalization agreement & Grenell, who served as Trump’s special envoy, has been critical of Biden on the Balkans Grenell - who is no longer in gov but Trump called his “Envoy Amb”- said at a presser this AM “I come because we are frustrated” pic.twitter.com/cxHJXHC5ST — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 11, 2021

Still, that didn't stop Twitter from highlighting the worrying absurdity (and possible illegality) of the idea of Trump conducting his own foreign policy, nor journalists and pundits from poking fun at the bizarre phrasing the ex-president used when sharing the news (though it was perhaps just a grammatical error).

Lots of people skipping to the "but norms!" discussion and ignoring that "envoy ambassador" is a hilarious nonsense phrase, like "police cop" or "music singer." https://t.co/em52c4Dgni — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 11, 2021

The sentence makes sense as "my envoy, ambassador Ric Grenell" so maybe he meant that? — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 11, 2021

As a connoisseur of Trumptalk, I can report that Trump is not saying Grenell is his "envoy ambassador," but is instead referring to "my envoy, Amb. Ric Grenell" in his own idiosyncratic way. https://t.co/tqibGcMiSJ — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 11, 2021

Envoy Ambassador is just above Platinum Tier member But, yes, a former president is dispatching former appointees to foreign countries to engage in foreign policy. https://t.co/aZdymVWoVm — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 11, 2021

I wouldn't assume this is a Logan Act violation. Maybe if Grenell met with gov't officials to lobby them to oppose the Biden admin's Serbia policy. But Trump calling him his "Envoy Ambassador" strikes me as a huge problem. We don't have shadow cabinets/gov't in America. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 11, 2021

Folks will be upset at this as Trump violating norms, undercutting U.S. foreign policy, and hypocritically doing what his administration castigated others for doing when he was POTUS. I will instead be laughing at “envoy ambassador” and the permanent beclowning of Ric Grenell. https://t.co/WZlXi6g1V4 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) November 11, 2021