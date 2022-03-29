Trump said he doesn't know what a 'burner phone' is. John Bolton says he does.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said in an interview Tuesday that he heard former President Donald Trump use the phrase "burner phone" on multiple occasions with full knowledge of its meaning, CBS election correspondent Robert Costa reports.

Bolton's statement contradicts Trump's claim that he has "no idea what a burner phone is." A burner phone is an untraceable pre-paid cellphone that does not require the user to provide personal details or create an account.

NEWS: Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview Tuesday, after the CBS-Post reporting was published, that he recalls Trump using the term “burner phones” in several discussions and that Trump was aware of its meaning… — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 29, 2022

A Washington Post report published Tuesday revealed that the Jan. 6 committee is investigating whether Trump might have used burner phones that day after they discovered a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in his telephone communications. Trump also frequently used his personal cellphone or those of his aides to make calls.

Official White House records show that Trump made no calls between 11:17 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Protesters began breaching police barricades shortly before 1:00 p.m., according to Reuters. By 5:30 p.m., National Guard units had begun securing the Capitol.

Trump definitely made at least one call during that time period when, at around 2:00 p.m., he called Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and asked to speak to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). According to CNN, Trump and Tuberville spoke for "less than 10 minutes."