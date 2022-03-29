White House logs reportedly show 7-hour gap in Trump's calls on Jan. 6

White House records turned over to the Jan. 6 committee reportedly show a gap of more than seven hours in former President Donald Trump's phone calls from that day.

A report in The Washington Post from Bob Woodward and CBS' Robert Costa on Tuesday said the records provided to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol showed a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes in Trump's phone calls, including during the time when the Capitol was being attacked by rioters. There was not an official record of phone calls Trump made from 11:17 a.m. all the way through 6:45 p.m, the report says.

The report also says the House panel probing the Jan. 6 riot is investigating whether Trump may have communicated that day through backchannels or possibly using "burner phones." But in a statement to the Post, Trump claimed he didn't even know what a burner phone is.

"I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term," Trump said.

A spokesperson for Trump also told the Post that the former president assumed all of his phone calls were being recorded and preserved, but an anonymous lawmaker said the Jan. 6 the panel is investigating a "possible coverup." Read the full report at The Washington Post.