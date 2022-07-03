Trump could announce 2024 bid this month

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to announce his 2024 presidential bid as early as this summer — perhaps even this month.

Sources told The Telegraph that Trump plans to make the announcement from Florida in order to overshadow potential rival Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). DeSantis recently beat Trump 39-37 in a New Hampshire poll of likely GOP primary voters conducted between June 16 and June 20, though DeSantis's two-point lead was within the survey's margin of error.

Some advisers have urged Trump to follow the more traditional strategy of waiting until after the midterms, as his candidacy could hurt Republicans in close races by turning the November elections into a referendum on Trump.

The former president has reportedly expressed frustration at what he perceives as Republicans' failure to adequately defend him against the accusations leveled by the Jan. 6 committee.

CBS News suggests that Trump's "early entry" could force GOP candidates to shift their focus away from inflation and onto Trump's stolen election claims. In March, Trump pulled his endorsement from Alabama Senate candidate Mo Brooks (R) after Brooks suggested it might be time to move on from 2020. Brooks went on to lose his primary by more than 25 points.