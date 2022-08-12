Photo binders, 11 sets of classified docs among items seized from Mar-a-Lago: Report

The FBI reportedly recovered 11 sets of classified documents during its Monday raid of former President Donald Trump's Florida mansion, per materials reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Among the 11 sets were documents marked "top secret," as well as those meant to be available only in designated government facilities, the Journal notes. The agents removed "around 20 boxes of items, binders of photos, a handwritten note, and the executive grant of clemency for [Trump] ally Roger Stone," the Journal writes, according to the inventory list.

The list also details how agents recovered four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents, and three sets of confidential documents, per the Journal. It additionally alludes to another set marked "top secret/SCI," which CNN notes is the highest level of classification.

Per the search warrant, the FBI requested access to "the 45 office," as well as any and all rooms in which "boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate." Private guest rooms were excluded from the search.

Though Trump's lawyers have argued that the former president declassified the material in question before leaving office, there are federal regulations involved in doing so, the Journal summarizes.

The FBI raid sparked an immediate firestorm, in which supporters of the former president have lambasted the agency for what they feel was a politically-motivated attack. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Justice Department had filed a motion to unseal the search warrant in the case.