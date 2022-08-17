Trump supporters have received more than 100 fundraising emails since Mar-a-Lago search

Former President Donald Trump's political action committee has been working overtime since the Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, bringing in bigger contributions from new donors, two people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida residence, as part of an investigation into his handling of classified materials. Since then, more than 100 fundraising emails connected to this event have been sent to Trump supporters, with messages including statements like "THEY BROKE INTO MY HOME" and "They're coming after YOU."

The Post reports that before Aug. 8, the PAC had been receiving about $200,000 to $300,000 in donations a day, but that changed once the Mar-a-Lago emails started going out — for at least two days, the PAC received more than $1 million per day in contributions. The PAC, which brought in $36 million in the first six months of the year, is also seeing more contributors than usual, with above average donations. A person familiar with the matter shared with the Post that Trump's fundraising emails always do better when they are connected to a high-profile news event.

Jessica Baldwin-Philippi, a professor at Fordham University who researches political campaigns and digital communications, told the Post that Trump as both a candidate and fundraiser "has always had an impressively dedicated set of constituents who are particularly mobilized by anger. A threat, a negative, a time when you lose, can actually be lucrative."