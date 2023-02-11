Trump team has reportedly turned over more classified documents and laptop

The legal team for former President Donald Trump has turned over an additional series of classified documents to federal investigators over the last few months, sources told ABC News on Friday.

In addition, investigators also recovered a laptop belonging to a Trump aide. A source further told The Associated Press that the Justice Department had also found at least one empty folder marked "classified" in the former president's possession, though it is unclear what this folder was intended to hold.

While details remain slim, sources told both outlets that the discovery occurred this past January at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida as the Justice Department was searching for additional boxes. The search was part of the DOJ's "ongoing efforts to have Trump's attorneys verify that Trump no longer still has classified documents in his possession," per ABC.

At least one of the recovered documents was found in a "box containing thousands of pages," AP reported.

This was not the only search on Friday connected to the former president. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the FBI searched the home of Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, and recovered an additional document that had classified markings. Pence's lawyers had previously discovered classified documents in his possession in January.

Despite the mounting piles of evidence against Trump, the former president's office told ABC News that the Justice Department's search was "nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump, concocted to try and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House."

The searches have not been limited to Republicans, though, as President Biden has also come under scrutiny for a series of classified documents found in his possession. Investigators have searched two of Biden's homes in Delaware looking for additional information.