Can Trump follow court-imposed social media rules?

Former President Donald Trump announced this week that he plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, where he will be booked and processed for allegedly working to subvert Georgia's 2020 presidential election results. Unsurprisingly, the announcement came on Trump's Truth Social platform, which has become the former president's primary outlet for statements and updates since his Twitter and Facebook accounts were suspended in the wake of the January 6 insurrection. And like his previous social media accounts, it has also become a significant legal liability for Trump as he faces his historic slate of federal and state criminal indictments.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan warned the former president to take "special care" not to make "inflammatory statements" that might taint the jury pool for his upcoming federal trial on election interference, while this week Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee went a step further, signing an order that bars Trump from intimidating "any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case," including "posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media."

For Trump, who has been known to fire off dozens of incendiary social media posts a day, McAfee's order may seem like a uniquely onerous hurdle in the midst of a busy campaign-cum-trial season. Will the former president be able to abide by his new court-mandated social media rules? And could there be an upside for him if he chooses not to?

What the commentators said

Trump has previously "faced scrutiny" for his Truth Social posts, stated Newsweek, including "accusations of witness tampering" for telling Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan not to testify to the Fulton County grand jury. Nevertheless, the Georgia restrictions are "perhaps the harshest yet in the former president's four indictments."