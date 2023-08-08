Trump gambles on a 'free speech' defense strategy

If Donald Trump is anything, he is a man comfortable speaking aloud any and every thought that crosses his mind — whether or not it's in his best interest. He peppers his speeches with extended ad-libbed asides and non-sequitur riffs, often to the delight of his adoring audiences; his social media is rife with ruminations on everything from Hollywood romances to matters of national security; and now, facing perhaps the most significant criminal peril of his personal and professional life, Trump is betting that the very loquaciousness which contributed to his historic slate of criminal indictments may also be a winning legal strategy to keep him out of prison, and back into the White House.

This week, attorneys representing the former president against charges stemming from his alleged 2020 election interference argued that a request from prosecutors to limit the amount of evidence Trump could access and publicly disclose was a violation of his right to free speech. The request, made by Special Counsel Jack Smith's team, came after Trump posted "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!" on his Truth Social platform — a message prosecutors claimed was a sign that Trump was planning to "litigate this case in the media." Not so, claimed Trump's attorneys, who wrote that "the government seeks to restrict First Amendment rights" by asking to limit what evidence presented during the trial's discovery phase can be accessed and made public by Trump beyond "only genuinely sensitive materials."

Particulars of the debate over the requested "protective order" aside, the filing by Trump's attorneys is notable for offering a glimpse at their larger legal strategy: framing the former president's alleged election subversion as fundamentally a "trial about First Amendment rights."

"A showdown between two opposing assertions of principle"

The actions for which Trump has been charged were simply an example of the former president "exercising his right to talk about the issues and advocate politically for his belief that the election was stolen and was improperly run," attorney John Lauro told NPR recently, calling Smith's prosecution "the first time in the history of the United States where a sitting administration is criminalizing speech against a prior administration." Trump's legal team is essentially claiming that the former president had "every right to express views about election fraud that they say he believed, and still believes, to be true," The New York Times said, contrasting the strategy to prosecutors' focus on Trump's "pervasive and destabilizing lies" existing not simply as an expression of free speech, but in service of a larger criminal act. The charges against Trump, and his legal team's subsequent maneuvering are themselves a preview of a "showdown between those two opposing assertions of principle."