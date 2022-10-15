The facts and fanciful fears about the 'rainbow fentanyl' Halloween freakout

It is Halloween season once again, meaning new costumes, another glut of packaged candy, spooky decorations, and the annual tradition of parental panic over some scary new threat to young trick-or-treaters. This year, the anxiety-producing peril is "rainbow fentanyl," brightly colored pills, and other forms of the synthetic opiate behind a truly frightening number of overdose deaths. Skip advert "We're coming into Halloween and every mom in the country is worried, 'What if this gets into my kid's Halloween basket?'" Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel suggested on Fox News. Here are some facts, fears, and fanciful fictions surrounding rainbow fentanyl: Is "rainbow fentanyl" a real thing? Sure. "Rainbow fentanyl" is a name coined by the media — or perhaps an Oregon sheriff's department — but the "brightly colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills" are "addictive and potentially deadly," the Drug Enforcement Administration said in a late-August press release. And they are "made to look like candy" or sidewalk chalk. "Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes — is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults," DEA administrator Anne Milgram asserted. "Disguising fentanyl as candy — and concealing it in children's toys — will never hide the fact that fentanyl is a deadly poison that harms our communities, our families, and our city," New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell was quoted as saying in a DEA alert about the discovery of rainbow fentanyl shaped like Lego bricks. Is it a real threat to trick-or-treaters? Almost certainly not. "Drug policy experts contacted by NPR agree there's no new fentanyl threat this Halloween," Brian Mann writes at NPR News. "Many are also skeptical of the DEA's original warning. They don't believe Mexican drug cartels and street dealers have launched any new campaign targeting children." And the DEA hasn't provided any evidence about cartels targeting children or explicitly tied the colorful but potentially deadly pills to Halloween. Skip advert

"Fentanyl overdoses are also unpredictable because of side reactions with other drugs," and it's important to remember "this is a dangerous drug and should be dealt with that way," Derek Lowe writes in the journal Science. "But over the years an entire mythology has grown up around the drug because of these dangers, and this has had some rather odd consequences," like people — including police officers — believing you can fatally overdose from any sort of skin contact with fentanyl. That's not how fentanyl works, Lowe explains. "But this hysteria — which is what to call it — has spread to the point that random people are fainting when they think they've been exposed by (for example) picking up money off the floor." What should parents actually be nervous about on Halloween? "Although random candy poisonings are so far urban legends, many actual cases of corrupted confections involving pins, needles, or razor blades have been documented," Snopes reports. "As have cases of candy tainted with illegal substances (though it's unclear if the candy was intended for children or just being used as a cover)." For the most part, though, tainted Halloween candy is "largely a myth," the Post reports. "The real threat to kids on Oct. 31 is much more mundane: traffic. Children are three times more likely to be struck and killed by a car on the holiday than any other day of the year" (though "in absolute terms, the likelihood of a child being killed by a car on Halloween is still extremely low," the Post adds). Your kids are not at danger of getting rainbow fentanyl on Halloween. It's a "razor blades in apples" panic made up by Fox News in advance of the midterms. The real danger to your children on Halloween — and every day — comes from cars. https://t.co/TaSHVamJhs pic.twitter.com/Fgf8GYjhP6 — Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) October 10, 2022 "Again, there's no evidence of any heightened risk from fentanyl linked to Halloween," Mann writes at NPR. "The Food and Drug Administration does offer a list of safety tips every October," though, and along with suggesting kids eat only candy wrapped in untampered and unopened commercial packaging, they advise caution on bacterial taint from apple-bobbing, urge parents to "beware of spooky cider," avoid raw cookie dough, and beware of other scary pathogens. In other words, it's a peril-filled world, and you can worry too much about it. Happy Halloween.