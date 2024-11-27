ADHD drugs shortage: what's behind it?

Supply chain issues and 'tripling' of prescriptions concerns GPs as problems getting medication become 'desperate'

Pills for ADHD spilling out of an open medicine bottle
As many as 2 million people in England could have ADHD, according to the Nuffield Trust
By
published

Doctors in the UK are increasingly concerned that a global shortage of ADHD drugs is leading to children going without medication and missing school, and adults self-medicating with alcohol instead.

With record numbers of people being diagnosed with ADHD, two-thirds of parents with affected children are facing problems getting medication, with some saying their children are then unable to concentrate in lessons or have to take days off, according to a survey by the charity ADHD UK.

