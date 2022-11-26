Why do people hate billionaires?

Others, however, believe that "those who work and earn money in this country, it's not a bad thing," as 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Tulsi Gabbard told the Times in the same interview. Billionaires are inspiring, create jobs, fuel innovation, and give back to the community, businessman Peter Cohan has further argued for Inc. Are billionaires really the self-made visionaries they claim to be? One common defense of billionaires is that they are innovators who've climbed their way to the top and should therefore be afforded the privileges they earned. But is that really true? Many defenders point out that billionaires like Amazon's Jeff Bezos and the late Steve Jobs of Apple were able to make the daily lives of people easier through their world-changing businesses and technologies. Lehigh University professor Anthony O'Brien argues to The Morning Call that they, and others like them, "make our lives better by introducing new products or by lowering the cost of existing products," and that their success "is not a result of their market power but of their spectacular success in satisfying consumer wants." Critics, however, claim there is no way to be an ethical billionaire and that while many billionaires did come up with innovations on their own, it was at the expense of others. An example that political commentator Anand Giridharadas gives is the Sackler Family, which owned Purdue Pharma. The family made billions profiting from the opioid crisis by selling large amounts of oxycontin to people who became addicted to the drug. Many billionaires have additionally rigged economic policies in their favor by lobbying and in some cases, assuming government positions, known as a plutocracy, Rebekka Ayres argues in an op-ed for Teen Vogue. "When the capitalist class is able to write the rulebook and lobby for preferential tax rates," she wrote, "it's virtually impossible to achieve social and economic reform in a way that is meaningful to the majority of working- and middle-class Americans." Skip advert Roxanne Roberts suggests in The Washington Post that "billionaires, for the most part, have evaded criticism by branding themselves as great innovators, personifying the American ideals of rags-to-riches opportunity and hard work." Have billionaires made our lives better? Products and businesses like Amazon, iPhones, and social media have undoubtedly changed people's day-to-day lives. O'Brien goes on to explain that rather than paying society with money, "billionaires create much more economic surplus than other entrepreneurs, they make much larger contributions to our happiness." Many billionaires also do engage heavily in philanthropy, with Bezos even saying that he plans to give away most of his fortune. But with the recent spate of large-scale layoffs by tech companies, which are often owned by billionaires, one can also argue that the higher-ups continue to earn massive amounts of wealth while those on the lower levels are being left out to dry. Further, a billion dollars is an extremely large amount of money that "no one can be said to morally deserve or have earned," Rob Reich, the director of the Center for Ethics in Society, tells MarketWatch.