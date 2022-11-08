What the Big Tech layoffs mean for the economy

Layoffs and hiring freezes are rocking the tech industry. If Silicon Valley is feeling the pinch, what does this mean for the American economy more broadly? Here's everything you need to know:

What's going on?

In a move made instantly infamous, new Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently fired nearly half of the company's staff via email. But many other big firms are also facing cuts. Amazon laid off 150 people and implemented a hiring freeze that will last the "next few months," per Amazon's senior vice president Beth Galetti. Ride-hailing company Lyft said it will cut 13 percent of its workforce, or roughly 700 jobs, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company's co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green said in their announcement that "Lyft has to become leaner." Facebook parent Meta is facing massive job cuts, and Apple is reportedly implementing a hiring freeze.

Why is Big Tech bleeding jobs?

Many tech companies saw a huge boost in traffic and revenue during the pandemic as consumers were stuck at home looking for entertainment. The unusually high demand encouraged the industry to hire and expand more than it should have. But now, the tide is turning. While the job market has been relatively robust in recent months, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says it remains "overheated." Since there are now more jobs than workers, employees are demanding higher pay, which in turn is driving up inflation.

In an attempt to cool the job market, the Fed raised the interest rate another 0.75 percent in October, with Powell hinting at more hikes in the future. Meanwhile, Americans are cutting back on non-essential goods and services, also known as discretionary spending. Many major tech companies fall into this category and are taking a hit. In October, Google reported a decline in profits, while advertising revenue for social media companies like Meta also decreased, The New York Times reports. Amazon's value dropped below $1 trillion for the first time since 2020.

Do these layoffs indicate a recession is here?

Maybe. The trend "could be a bellwether for the larger economy," writes Fortune, adding that a recent survey found 90 percent of U.S. CEOs believe a recession is around the corner.