Public speaking: the case for teaching oracy

As artificial intelligence transforms the education landscape, verbal reasoning and public speaking are more valuable than ever

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Lucy Powell speaking on stage at the Labour conference
Education Secretary Lucy Powell wants ‘oracy’ to join reading and writing at the heart of the curriculum
(Image credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

How many times, since leaving school, have you needed to know what an oxbow lake is, asked Daniel Hannan in The Telegraph. “When did you last write out the periodic table, or conjugate a Latin verb?”

I bet, though, that you have had to make speeches: “presentations at work, suitable words at birthdays, pep talks to a team”. It’s odd, then, that you were almost certainly never taught public speaking in the way you were taught geography or maths. Lucy Powell, the new education secretary, now wants to give “oracy”, to use the “ugly” 1960s term, “the same status as reading and writing” in England.

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