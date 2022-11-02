The controversy over Arizona's armed ballot watchers, explained

If you're casting an early ballot in Arizona, be prepared for some intense and probably unwelcome scrutiny.

Concerns about voter intimidation during this year's midterm elections have arisen in the Grand Canyon State, thanks to reports of masked and armed observers standing watch near outdoor ballot drop boxes in the Phoenix suburbs, The Associated Press reports. The Justice Department on Monday "stepped into" a lawsuit challenging the monitors, warning that the First Amendment "affords no protection for threats of harm directed at voters."

All of this comes two years after then-President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him. Arizona was at the center of many conspiracy theories — including rumors about the misuse of drop boxes — spread by Trump and his right-wing allies. (A post-election audit ended up showing that President Biden actually won the state by a slightly larger margin than previously thought.) The latest controversy demonstrates that the conspiracy theories persist even when Trump isn't on the ballot. So who is watching the ballot boxes? Why? And is it intimidating to voters? Here's everything you need to know:

What's going on in Arizona?

"Clean Elections USA, an outfit led by fringe conspiracists, have called for volunteers to show up at ballot drop boxes around the state," The Daily Beast reports. Somebody has been showing up: On Oct. 24, two masked men in tactical gear were observed camping near a drop box in Mesa, and a week earlier men in camouflage outfits took pictures of Arizonans dropping off ballots in downtown Phoenix. Naturally, all of this is discomfiting to people who just want to drop off their votes — The Daily Beast interviewed one voter who decided to drop off her ballot at a staffed voting center rather than a drop box "where she feared someone might take a photo of her license plate or follow her." In Maricopa County, there have been nine formal complaints of voter intimidation referred to law enforcement.

Is this activity legal?

That's in dispute. "Technically, as long as people stay at least 75 feet away from the drop boxes, there's nothing illegal about filming or monitoring the sites," NPR reports. And indeed, a federal judge last week refused to grant an order blocking right-wing groups from observing those locations. "While this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment," wrote U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi. (He was appointed to his position by Trump.) That's when the Department of Justice stepped in. In Monday's filing, federal lawyers warned that "certain kinds of citizen-led monitoring are more likely to put voters in reasonable fear of harassment, intimidation, coercion, or interference with their voting rights," and thus might run afoul of the Voting Rights Act.

Back up. Why is this happening?

As previously mentioned, Arizona has been a hotbed of election conspiracy theories since the 2020 election. The Republican candidate for secretary of state — that is, Arizona's top elections official — is Mark Finchem, one of the most notorious of the many GOP election deniers running for office across the country this year. He has defended the armed ballot monitors. "It's not illegal to stand in a parking lot," Finchem said in a live stream, as reported by The Washington Post. He noted that Arizona is a "constitutional carry state" that allows residents to be armed in public, and "encouraged people to take photos or videos, including of voters' license plates."