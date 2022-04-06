The button Twitter actually needs

Twitter's about to get weird.

Billionaire industrialist-slash-space adventurer Elon Musk has purchased a big stake in the social media company and joined its board, and it seems assured that big changes (some possibly good, some possibly bad) are coming. Already, Musk has asked his Twitter followers if they want an edit button, a feature many typo-prone users have begged for over the years. More than 3 million people voted yes.

Coincidentally-maybe-not-so-coincidentally, Twitter on Tuesday announced that hey, yeah, it actually is working on an edit button:

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉 we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

Edit buttons might just be the beginning. Tech writers are speculating about all the possible ways the company might change with Musk throwing his weight around. Is Twitter about to become a major crypto platform? Will the service pull back on content moderation in the name of free speech? Like a lot of tech entrepreneurs, Musk is a "disruptor." With his ascendancy — and with company founder Jack Dorsey's decision to step down from the company late last year — it seems that anything is possible for Twitter right now.

So let's think big. My proposal: "Slow Twitter."

For many users — say, those of us who work in the media — Twitter is a useful tool for keeping up with events and distributing what we write to the wider world. But it can also be something of an addiction. Doomscrolling is part of the problem, but so is logorrhea: There is nothing that keeps us from sharing our every thought at every hour of the day, so we do. That's not always great. That makes it cost-free for right-wingers to hurl charges of "grooming" willy-nilly at their opponents, or for anyone to simply make a thoughtless and stupid joke that ends up haunting the writer forever.