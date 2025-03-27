Dozens of deep-sea creatures discovered after iceberg broke off Antarctica

The cold never bothered them anyway

Deep sea creatures discovered after break-off of Antarctic iceberg
A thriving marine ecosystem exists beneath the Antarctic ice sheet
Beneath a giant iceberg, a whole ecosystem never seen before. Iceberg A-84 broke off from Antarctica and revealed a thriving community of sea creatures underneath. Now, researchers are curious as to how these species have survived. Fracturing icebergs are only going to become more common as climate change worsens, metaphorically thawing a whole field of research in the process.

Breaking the ice

