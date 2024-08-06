Production of 'dark' oxygen deep in the ocean comes to light
The sea is full of se(a)crets
Deep in the ocean, scientists discovered the presence of "dark" oxygen, which is oxygen produced without photosynthesis. Oxygen was previously thought to require light to be produced; the new finding calls that notion into question. The implications of this discovery could affect future deep-sea mining prospects.
Oxygen in the ocean
A new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience found evidence of oxygen production near polymetallic nodules located deep in the ocean. Called dark oxygen, this oxygen is being produced without light. "The conventional view is that oxygen was first produced around three billion years ago by ancient microbes called cyanobacteria and there was a gradual development of complex life thereafter," Nicholas Owens, the director of the Scottish Association for Marine Science, said in a news release. "The potential that there was an alternative source [for oxygen] requires us to have a radical rethink."
Polymetallic nodules comprise several metals including manganese, nickel and cobalt. These metals are culled during deep-sea mining in order to build electric vehicle batteries. However, the metals may have been serving a larger purpose all along. "The regional significance of such [dark oxygen production] cannot really be assessed with the limited nature of this study, but it does suggest a potential unappreciated ecosystem function of manganese nodules at the deep-sea floor," Craig Smith, a professor emeritus of oceanography at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, said to CNN.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Scientists posit that the formation of dark oxygen is an electrochemical process. The polymetallic nodules in the deep sea behave like a geobattery in which they "generate a small electric current (about one volt each) that splits water molecules into their two components, hydrogen and oxygen, in a process called electrolysis," said Wired. Still, "it's not known what generates the electric current, whether the reaction is continuous and, crucially, whether the oxygen production is significant enough to sustain an ecosystem."
An ecosystem disrupted
While much about the production of dark oxygen is unknown, evidence has shown that areas of the sea that have been mined experience a severe loss of marine life. "In unmined regions, however, marine life flourished. Why such 'dead zones' persist for decades is still unknown," Franz Geiger, one of the authors of the study, said to CNN. "However, this puts a major asterisk onto strategies for sea-floor mining as ocean-floor faunal diversity in nodule-rich areas is higher than in the most diverse tropical rainforests."
The dark oxygen findings also raise questions about the origins of life itself. "This discovery implies the possibility that aerobic [oxygen-dependent] life arose before photosynthesis evolved," said The Economist. "That is controversial. But dark oxygen could certainly help aerobic microbes that survive in the deep today — as well as the larger organisms that eat them."
The ongoing call for more deep-sea mining to glean materials for electric vehicles could potentially damage the ocean's ecosystem. "We need to be really careful," Geiger said to NPR. The deep-sea mining needs to be "done on a level and at a frequency that is not detrimental to life down there."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
The names to know in the historic US-Russia prisoner swap
In the Spotlight Several Americans were freed from captivity in the exchange
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Get physical at these 8 hotels that target 8 different sports
The Week Recommends After you check in, it's game time
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: August 6, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Recently discovered skeletons reveal new details about Pompeii
Under the Radar Earthquakes — not just a volcanic eruption — may have played a role in the city's destruction
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The fight to save the world's most famous cheeses
Under the Radar Reliance on exhausted fungal strains threatens the future of a host of blue cheeses
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
Nasa's 'strangest find': pure sulphur on Mars
Under the Radar Curiosity rover discovers elemental sulphur rocks, adding to 'growing evidence' of life-sustaining elements on Red Planet
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
'Mystifying' ancient children's graves discovered in Norway
Under The Radar Intricate stone circles found to contain remains of children dating back to 800BC
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Scientists just made a big breakthrough with woolly mammoth DNA
The Explainer For the first time, researchers have reconstructed fossilized chromosomes
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The dinosaur trade: is science getting left by the wayside?
Briefing The trade in dinosaur skeletons has never been brisker
By The Week UK Published
-
Extreme weather events in the last year
In Depth These events are becoming more common thanks to climate change, and are "affecting every corner of the world"
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
A private astronaut wants to save the Hubble Space Telescope — but NASA has concerns
Under the Radar The telescope is expected to burn up in the atmosphere in the 2030s
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published