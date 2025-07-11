Turning the taps off: are water restrictions the new normal?

The summer's first hosepipe ban began this morning and at least one more is on the way

Illustration of a tap running pixelated water and a computer error message
Concerns are growing over water scarcity in the UK
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

The English summer has reached its increasingly customary drought-warning moment and, as the first hosepipe ban starts in Yorkshire this morning, police have urged people not to dial 999 if they see someone turning the sprinkler on.

But beyond snitching neighbours and browning lawns, there are serious concerns that water restrictions could become much more common in the UK, with the Environment Agency forecasting a potential five-billion-litre-a-day shortfall in public water supplies by 2055.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

