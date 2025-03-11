Jet fuel risk: what effect will North Sea tanker crash have on environment?

Collision area has massive populations of seabirds, such as puffins and gannets, while porpoises and seals breed nearby

Smoke rises from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the coast of Withernsea
"Bracing" for disaster: the extent of the environmental damage will depend on the weather and sea conditions
By
published

The East Yorkshire coast is home to a wealth of marine life and seabirds – but yesterday's dramatic collision in the North Sea between an oil tanker and a cargo ship could put that at risk.

The Portuguese-flagged cargo ship, the Solong, had previously thought to have been carrying 15 containers of highly toxic sodium cyanide when it struck the tanker. The US-flagged Stena Immaculate, which was moored 10 miles off the coast, had 220,000 barrels of jet fuel on board, which is now leaking from its ruptured cargo tank into the water. There were widespread fears that a combination of burning jet fuel and toxic chemicals "could cause major environmental damage", said ITV News.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK 

