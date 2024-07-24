The Earth just saw its hottest day on record
July 21, 2024 was the hottest day in recorded global history
What happened
Sunday, July 21, was the hottest day in recorded global history, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (CCCS), Europe's top climate-monitoring organization, which announced the preliminary findings on Tuesday.
Who said what
Earth's average temperature on July 21 was 62.76 degrees Fahrenheit, "breaking a record set only last year," The Washington Post said. "We are in truly uncharted territory," CCCS head Carlo Buontempo said. "We are bound to see records being broken in future months and years."
Extreme heat is "nothing new," USA Today said. Our planet has seen "over 550 consecutive months with temperatures above the 20th-century average."
What next?
Many scientists are bracing for this year to "outrank 2023 as the hottest year since records began" due to "climate change and the El Niño natural weather phenomenon," Reuters said.
