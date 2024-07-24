The Earth just saw its hottest day on record

July 21, 2024 was the hottest day in recorded global history

A woman tries to cool off with a fan that spray water to refresh people during a hot day in New York
It's looking likely that this year will beat 2023 as the hottest on record
(Image credit: Selcuk Acar / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
inspeed read

What happened

Sunday, July 21, was the hottest day in recorded global history, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (CCCS), Europe's top climate-monitoring organization, which announced the preliminary findings on Tuesday. 

Climate Change Global Warming Extreme Weather Heatwave
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
