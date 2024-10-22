A human foot found on Mount Everest is renewing the peak's biggest mystery

The discovery is reviving questions about who may have summited the mountain first

Photo collage of Andrew Irvine and George Mallory, standing atop an illustrated mountain. Fragments of the summit map and arrows are scattered in the background.
Andrew Irvine and George Mallory disappeared on Mount Everest in 1924
Justin Klawans, The Week US
More than 340 people have died trying to climb Mount Everest, according to Nepalese officials, so finding human remains on the mountain is not exactly uncommon. However, the discovery of a frozen human foot in early October has brought a partial end to a century-long search — and reignited one of the greatest mountaineering mysteries of all time.

National Geographic reported on Oct. 13 that Everest explorers had found the suspected foot of Andrew "Sandy" Irvine, who disappeared on the mountain alongside his climbing partner, George Mallory, during an expedition in 1924. Mallory's body was found in 1999, but no remains of Irvine had ever been located, until now. The likely discovery of Irvine's foot has people debating one of mountaineering's longstanding questions: Were Irvine and Mallory the first people to ever summit the world's tallest mountain, nearly 30 years before the first confirmed ascent?

