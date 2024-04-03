'Nature is heavy' – how climate change affects the brain

Evidence is mounting that mental health and the natural environment are closely linked

Photo collage of a vintage medical illustration of the brain; in one of the diagrams, the brain has been replaced by an image of the Earth.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

Soaring rates of anxiety, depression, ADHD, PTSD, Alzheimer's and motor neurone disease may be related to rising temperatures and other environmental changes, according to a new book.

The climate crisis has spurred "visceral and tangible transformations in our very brains", wrote Clayton Page Aldern, author of "The Weight of Nature", in The Guardian. As the planet "undergoes dramatic environmental shifts", so too does our "neurological landscape".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Climate Change Environmental News Mental Health
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us