The fight for Caribbean beaches
Colonial laws and new resorts could block residents from access
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Caribbean can boast some of the world's most beautiful beaches but for many of its population access to the sea and sand their island nations are famous for is getting harder.
Beach privatisation, where land is sold to multimillion-dollar developers building resorts for their exclusive clientele, has "become normalised throughout the Caribbean", reported The Guardian in June. This is "leaving citizens' access to public spaces threatened as the region's natural beauty and cultural birthright is jeopardised".
Jamaicans are among those fighting back. Earlier this year two of Bob Marley's children, Ziggy and Cedella, joined the grassroots campaign group Jamaica Beach Birthright Environmental Movement (JaBBEM), which wants to make unconditional access and use of Jamaica's beaches a constitutional right.
JaBBEM and other campaigners are taking legal action against companies and government agencies to protect beaches such as Bob Marley Beach in Bull Bay near Kingston and Little Dunn's River Beach near Ocho Rios on the north coast, reported The Voice. JaBBEM has three active cases in the courts and plans to file 17 more.
Local advocacy groups say less than 1% of Jamaica's coastline is accessible to the public. "We should be able to use our beaches. We are a beach community. We are beach people. We are a small island surrounded by water," one local told Al Jazeera's AJ+.
While the nation gained independence from the UK in 1962, "many laws from colonial rule remain intact", said the site, including the 1956 Beach Control Act. It states that the crown "maintains all rights to the foreshore", with the public having "no inherent right to access it".
Many question whether "remnants of the colonial mindset still prevail" in legislation that impacts citizens today, The Guardian added.
But just as an old colonial law prevents access to beaches, another historic law may help Jamaicans achieve their aim. The 1882 Prescription Act allows the public beach access if "they can prove that they've used it for fishing, bathing or recreation for 20 years without interruption", AJ+ said.
Beaches are woven deeply into not only the culture but also the livelihoods of the Caribbean people.
In Steer Town, near Little Dunn's River Beach, lifelong fisherman Norris Arscott previously accessed his nearest beach in 10 minutes. But now he is "forced to bike at 4.30 every morning along a busy highway" after developers built a cement wall "cutting off surrounding communities from the coast", AJ+ said.
"We have no choice but to go where they push us," the 70-year-old told the news site. "This colonial system is coming right back at us."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
Guide to Sedona, Arizona
A sanctuary for nature lovers, Sedona offers a relaxing escape
By Catherine Garcia Published
-
Is 'The Office' coming back? What we know about a rumored reboot.
Under the Radar The classic NBC sitcom may soon be returning
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
What Slovakia's pro-Russia election result means for Ukraine
Speed Read The victory of former Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico's populist Smer party has raised concerns of waning support for Kyiv in Western democracies
By Peter Weber Published
-
Diesel-loaded ship cannot dock in Puerto Rico, thousands remain powerless
Speed Read
By Theara Coleman Published
-
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 4, heads toward Bermuda
Speed Read
By Devika Rao Published
-
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3, hits Turks and Caicos
Speed Read
By Devika Rao Published
-
Hurricane Fiona leaves destruction in Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic
Speed Read
By Devika Rao Published
-
Is it dangerous to swim off Britain’s beaches?
Today's Big Question Beachgoers warned not to enter water at up to 50 locations after sewage pumped into sea
By Julia O'Driscoll Published
-
Toxic foam covers one of India’s most famous beaches
Speed Read Children have been playing in ‘acrid’ white suds despite medical warnings
By The Week Staff Last updated