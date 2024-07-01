'Dangerous' Hurricane Beryl stalks Caribbean

Beryl has strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 4

Man boards up shop window in Bridgetown, Barbados, before Hurricane Beryl
Beryl has intensified so rapidly because ocean waters are 3 to 4 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year
(Image credit: Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

Hurricane Beryl strengthened from a tropical storm on Saturday to a "very dangerous" Category 4 hurricane by Sunday evening, threatening Caribbean islands with "life-threatening winds and storm surges," the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Beryl's unusually rapid intensification so early in the season was due largely to ocean waters 3 to 4 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

